Share

It has been nearly three years since the release of Dark Souls III and nearly four years since the release of the PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne, but it appears players’ prayers for a new Souls-style From Software game could soon be answered.

Speaking to 4Gamer in an interview translated by Gematsu, From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki said that his studio currently has two unannounced games in the works, in addition to its development of the action-adventure game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Miyazaki clarified that both games are “From Software-esque,” which appears to be a sneaky way of saying they will contain the same types of gameplay mechanics that made the studio so successful, but they aren’t ready to be shown just yet.

Miyazaki said in the past that he didn’t want to continue working on Souls-style games indefinitely and viewed Dark Souls III as a point of “closure,” but its influences are still clear in the design of Sekiro. Careful, strategic combat is still emphasized, and there are still bonfire-like points where you’ll respawn if you die. What has been eliminated, however, are statistics for armor or a leveling system. Verticality and stealth are also encouraged, with maneuvers that aren’t possible in other Souls-like games.

With Bloodborne standing as one of the most critically acclaimed games on the PlayStation 4, it has built up a following of its own, as well.

From Software recently launched a very different kind of game for PlayStation 4. Déraciné is a PlayStation VR adventure game, and the description of action during the game has some believing it’s hinting at Bloodborne 2. The possibilities for a sequel are nearly endless, with the game’s multiple endings taking things in very different directions.

With it now seeming likely that new game consoles will arrive around 2020, From Software’s future projects could arrive to the more powerful machines instead of Xbox One and PlayStation 4. At times, the technical limitations of the current-generation machines were on display in Bloodborne and Dark Souls III, which did not hit 60 frames per second, and Bloodborne initially suffered from very long loading times, as well.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice arrives to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 22. Dark Souls Remastered is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.