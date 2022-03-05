  1. Gaming

Elden Ring brings me back to the era of game forums

DeAngelo Epps
By

With FromSoftware’s latest release, Elden Ring, more gamers than ever have been venturing to the world of Dark Souls (in everything but name). While the trial and tribulation-based gameplay hasn’t been for everyone in the past, Elden Ring quickly became a mainstream success, smashing the sales of previous Souls games in mere days. With so many people playing and countless stories about how each is approaching it, Elden Ring has unlocked memories of an olden time where gaming secrets were found via word of mouth and the name of the game was constant discovery.

Sharing secrets

Unlike past Souls titles, Elden Ring has taken a huge page from the book of open-world games — more specifically, a critically acclaimed hit you may have heard of called The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Like Zelda, Elden Ring throws players into its world and gives them free rein to play exactly the way they want. There is no set road and no rules of advancement besides going into different areas and defeating the main bosses, but the way you get to those objectives is entirely up to the individual player.

This gameplay philosophy gives every player a unique game identity, aside from their absurd custom characters. I recall a conversation I had with a friend where we talked about what we’d done so far in the game. He told me how he went under a lake and found some mystical area (which I still haven’t come across) and how he’d stormed Castle Stormveil and found a respawning zombie area to grind in. Basically, he’d been everywhere that the northwest of the map could offer.

Meanwhile I’d been going southeast, dealing with the likes of Castle Morne to find a pumpkin helmet, grinding levels by taking down a giant at the third church, and finding a turtle shell shield to finish my Ninja Turtle Samurai build.

A Ninja Turtle-based Elden Ring character.

This difference in gameplay persisted when he traveled to my realm and asked me, “Have you done anything up near the Castle Stormveil?” I replied that “I’d mostly been exploring the lower areas.” He showed me his map and it was nothing like mine. That’s when I realized this game truly captured the magical essence of the gaming days before the internet was a thing, despite the internet being able to play a factor in the experience.

The best part is that even Twitter and other social media don’t break this magic. I’m routinely seeing posts from different players with entirely different experiences. Their conversations and questions around what they’re doing are a total blast from the past, reminding me of old internet secret forums that I was too young to even take part in. It takes me back to a time when it was just me, my siblings, and cousins — and minimal internet usage. All we needed to find in-game secrets was our curiosity for exploration and the rarely obtained gaming magazine.

Three Elden Ring characters stand on a cliff.

This is one of the reasons that Elden Ring is one of the first Souls games I could even recommend to those who haven’t gelled with the series in the past. I still don’t think the controls are the best for everyone, the game still feels mechanically aged as always, and the frustration that certain bosses can bring on makes mileage vary from person to person. However, the exploratory design, experimentation-based gameplay, the sometimes hilarious community aspect, and that “old game smell” I’ve been gushing about really make me believe that even Souls game haters could find a bit of fun in this one.

For gamers like me who’ve long missed the innocence and emotions of that bygone era, Elden Ring feels like a breath of fresh air. Nothing is obvious in the in-game world of the realm of The Lands Between and the call to adventure is strong. Much like Breath of the Wild, there is no one true way to solve a problem. I’m seeing everyone share their tactics, as if we’re playing an old Apple II role-playing game and saying things like, “Oh wow, you did it that way? I just parried and knocked him off the cliff instead.” That’s made Elden Ring one of the most non-throwback throwback games in a long time, and I can’t wait to experience even more of it.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations

The best 5G phones to buy in 2022

Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

Mars rover Perseverance is heading for the Jezero delta

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover used its Left Navigation Camera (Navcam) to acquire an image on Feb 24, 2022 (sol 361) of target Sid, a higher standing boulder seen here just above the rover’s arm. Scientists plan to sample this rock before the rover heads to the delta for the mission’s next science campaign.

Watch UFC 272: Live stream Covington vs. Masvidal tonight

Image of Covington and Masvidal being separated by Dana White.

Best dash cam deals for March 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

Mars helicopter Ingenuity gears up for flight number 21 today

An graphic showing NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flying over the Martian surface.

CNN+ plans, price, shows, and more

CNN Plus logo.

The best Instant Pot accessories for 2022

best instant pot accessories chili

The best tablets for kids in 2022

Fire HD 6 Kids Edition

Video doorbell vs. security camera

Canary home security camera on the side of a home in front of a pool.

Telescopes turn on Parker Solar Probe’s latest approach to the sun

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun.

Best Bowflex and fitness equipment deals for March 2022

best bowflex deals

The best exercise bikes of March 2022

Best elliptical machine deals for March 2022

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical