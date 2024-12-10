 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

FTC issuing $72 million in refunds over ‘unwanted’ Fortnite purchases

By
Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass
Epic Games

No one will argue that Fortnite is a money-printing machine, but some of its practices went too far with the way it pressured players into spending their hard-earned dough, and now the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is issuing more than $72 million in refunds to affected players across the country. If you’re eligible for the refund, you’ll be notified in the coming weeks, and you can expect an average payment of around $114, according to VGC.

Epic Games came under fire for this current situation back in 2022 when the publisher was accused of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) along with accusations of tricking players into making unwanted charges. The FTC said Epic Games “used dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and let children rack up unauthorized charges without any parental involvement.” Epic agreed to pay over $500 million to settle the complaints brought by the FTC.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite is already expected to generate more than $5 billion in revenue by the end of 2024. One of the many ways which Fortnite entices people to spend money on cosmetics is through a FOMO-based system. A particular outfit might come to the shop once and never return; if you don’t buy it then, you could never have another chance. On some occasions a skin will return later, but it doesn’t always happen.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass cover
Epic Games

And considering the average price of a Fortnite skin is anywhere from 800 to 2,000 V-Bucks (the game’s premium currency with an exchange rate of roughly $1 to 125 V-Bucks), you might spend as much as $16 or $17 on a skin — not to mention the fact that you have to purchase V-Bucks before you can buy the skin, and the smallest amount you can buy is 1,000 V-Bucks for $9. If you want a 2,000 V-Buck skin, you’ll either have to buy that package twice (totaling $18), or you can buy the 2,800 V-Bucks bundle for $23.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It’s a brilliant way to market in-game cosmetics, but it does have a predatory nature to it that children are particularly vulnerable to. With Fortnite releasing more children-oriented content like the upcoming Brick Life expansion, kids will be even more exposed to these practices — and it’s important that safeguards are in place.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
You can vote for The Game Awards in Fortnite and meet an uncanny Geoff Keighley
The Game Awards trophy looming large over a Fortnite island.

Fortnite is once again holding a special in-game edition of The Game Awards, and players can vote for their favorite creator-developed islands.

The limited-time world, called The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite, lets players easily explore the nominated islands, which include an MMO, multiple escape room, and a roguelike. They can vote by going to the world and voting before 9 p.m. ET December 11, the day before the awards air. You can get there with island code 0853-1358-8532.

Read more
Fortnite Crew subscriptions will soon contain every battle pass
Fortnite characters surrounded by V-Bucks.

Fortnite is making some big changes to how battle passes work in a couple of weeks. Epic Games already announced that it would be streamlining battle pass progression, but it's implementing a similar change to its subscription service Fortnite Crew.

In a Wednesday blog post, Epic Games revealed that all battle passes will be available in Fortnite Crew. So not only will all your progression apply to the Music Pass and Lego Pass as well as the Battle Royale Pass but all of those will be included for the same $12 per month fee starting on December 1.

Read more
The best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix
Snoop Dog skin in Fortnite

Survival is key in Fortnite, and it all starts by picking the best starting location. Even if you're a looper who's been around for each and every season, your likelihood of grabbing that coveted Victory Royale can be gone in a snap if you start off on the wrong foot -- whether it be on a mountain with no loot or a hot drop that could send you back to lobby in no time.

As part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, the iconic island is back again, but with three new points of interest (POIs) that change the game significantly. However, with these spots, which one is best comes down to your skill and preference. With that in mind, here are the best places to land in Fortnite for the OG sweats, beginners, and everyone in between.
The best places to land in Fortnite
Before jumping into the list, you must understand the basics of what makes a good landing spot. Sure, any location with decent loot and lots of chests might serve you well, but there's more to that. Is that spot often contested by other players in the lobby? Can you farm mats easily? Is it close to other POIs? Is it too far from the Storm Circle? These recommended landing spots all have their fair share of consistency and the best loot that you'll need. They also have some quirks that make them the best depending on your playstyle.
Spaghetti Grotto

Read more