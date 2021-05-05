Nintendo has announced Game Builder Garage, a programming tool that lets players build their own games, for the Nintendo Switch. An educational tool aimed at kids, it will be available on Nintendo Switch June 11 and retail for $30.

Nintendo describes the title as a game design and visual programming tool that features “step-by-step lessons created by the minds at Nintendo.” A gameplay trailer gives a glimpse at how it works. There are boxes at the bottom of the screen containing different modules, inputs, and outputs. Players can grab an action like “jump” and map it to a button by simply drawing a line between them.

Learn to make games from the minds at Nintendo! Build your own games from the ground up with the colorful and quirky Nodon when #GameBuilderGarage comes to #NintendoSwitch on June 11!https://t.co/OLw5XSTAMs pic.twitter.com/1A5ovEc5ZM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2021

The game appears to build on the ideas of Super Mario Maker. One section shows a finger dragging platforms onto a level and resizing them. The trailer indicates that players will be able to create background music, textures, and more within the game.

The game features a colorful interface, but can seemingly get pretty complex. A quick reel of example games made in the tool shows everything from a fighting game featuring giraffes to an Asteroids-style space shooter. The game features guided lessons that teach players how to make seven different games as well as a free programming mode. It looks like a more child friendly version of Media Molecule’s Dreams.

Players will be able to share their creations with friends via codes. Nintendo says that the feature allows friends to work on a project together.

It’s a surprising announcement that’s in line with Nintendo’s recent run of educational games. It’s in the same vein as Nintendo Labo, which featured cardboard projects that players could build.

