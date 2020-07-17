  1. Gaming

The gaming presentation season is well underway, and while gamers have already received a glimpse regarding the future of gaming, there are more events to come, including Gamescom 2020.

What is Gamescom?

Started in 2009, Gamescom is an annual gaming conference traditionally held in Germany, where multiple publishers and developers gather to demonstrate their upcoming products and host exhibits for fans to demo them. The expo is typically attended by thousands of people, with a reported 373,000 attendees in 2019.

In March of this year, the Gamescom organizers arranged for an all-digital conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused similar events and expos to go online. The multiday event will start on August 27, with Geoff Keighley hosting Opening Night Live, and it will conclude on August 30.

What companies are attending Gamescom 2020?

Gamescom 2020 has a rather long list of attendees, with some of its most notable below:

  • 2p Games
  • Activision Blizzard
  • Aerosoft
  • All in! Games
  • Another Indie Studio
  • Assemble Entertainment
  • BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
  • Bethesda
  • Bossa Studios
  • Electronic Arts
  • Egosoft
  • Fast Travel Games
  • Gamers Health United
  • Indie Arena Booth
  • Koch Media
  • Mass Creation
  • Sega Europe
  • The Fox Software
  • Ubisoft
  • WhisperGames
  • Xbox
  • Yager

What companies have done their own events?

Gamescom 2020 is part of the broader Summer Game Fest 2020, which encompasses gaming conferences hosted by a number of companies, including some of the publishers presenting at Gamescom 2020.

Electronic Arts’ EA Play Live 2020 event took place in early June, showing off titles currently in the works, as well as what EA is working on for the next generation. The presentation was highlighted by Star Wars: Squadron, though EA also showed off its evolving sports game engine and announced the development of Skate 4.

Ubisoft recently streamed the Ubisoft Forward event, which focused largely on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, though Ubisoft also announced Far Cry 6 during the presentation. Perhaps Ubisoft will use Gamescom 2020 to show more of the latter.

Microsoft will be hosting its showcase next week, with a focus on the games launching alongside the Xbox Series X console. Xbox hasn’t revealed too much about Halo Infinite, which is expected to be a big focus of the presentation.

Gamescom 2020 will close out the Summer Game Fest.

