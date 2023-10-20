 Skip to main content
How to get Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2

Is there any doubt that Peter Parker and Miles Morales are heroes by the time Spider-Man 2 takes place? As goofy as it sounds, you will still need to prove your hero status by earning what are known as Hero Tokens. Just like City Tokens, these are more conceptual objects than actual tokens, but are still required for some of the higher-level upgrades and unlocks for your tools in the game. Still, not every heroic action is deemed worthy of getting you Hero Tokens. If you want to know all the activities to collect as many as you can in Spider-Man 2, we’ve narrowed down your search.

How to get Hero Tokens

There are plenty of options for you to get Hero Tokens, but the most efficient are the Mysteriums. Also known as Mysterium dev diaries, these unlock after you meet Mysterio in the story and then they start to populate the map. There are only 10 of these, and they each consist of time trials that rank you based on time. Earning a gold will get you two Hero Tokens, while silver and bronze award you just one. So long as you’re a skilled player and can get a gold time in one or two attempts, this is easily the fastest method to get these tokens. For one, you obviously have to go fast here, but when you get a gold, you also get the rewards for the two ranks below, so each Mysterium is really worth four tokens if you can master it.

The next two methods are both side quest related. Both The Flame and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (FNSM) request a payout with two Hero Tokens for each one you complete. These can vary in length, but shouldn’t take you more than 15 minutes at the absolute most.

Finally, some Hunter Bases reward you with Hero Tokens. Not all of them do so highlight them on the map beforehand to see the rewards that specific base will give. These are simple combat or stealth challenges so shouldn’t give you much trouble.

