Gundam Evolution will shut down this November

Tomas Franzese
By

Bandai Namco’s free-to-play Gundam FPS Gundam Evolution will shut down service this November.

Announced and released last year, Gundam Evolution is a team-based FPS inspired by games like Overwatch where players fight against each other while also completing objectives in teams of six. Digital Trends enjoyed the game, with reviewer DeAngelo Epps giving it a three-and-a-half star review and writing “Gundam Evolution brings enough unique twists to make it a true contender in the team hero shooter genre.” Sadly, it doesn’t seem that the free-to-play game could attract many players, with Steam Charts showing its 24-hour player count being just 657 players.

“We wanted to create a title that brought FPS fans and Gundam fans together. We challenged ourselves to create an authentic Gundam FPS game that could be played globally. Unfortunately, we have determined that it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players,” executive producer Kazuya Maruyama wrote in a blog post about the shutdown on the game’s website. “We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has played the game and supported us to this point. At the same time, we would like to sincerely apologize to our fans and players.”

Service for Gundam Evolution will end at 5 p.m. PT on November 29, while the sale of in-game EVO Coins currency will stop at 6 p.m. on July 26. Bandai Namco isn’t offering any refunds for money spent on the game. At least Gundom Evolution actually has a bit of new content coming before it shuts down. On August 23, Season 6 of the game will begin and introduce one new unit and two new maps; then, on October 25, Season 7 will introduce Gundam Evolution’s final new unit and map.

Gundam Evolution is available for free across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S until November 29. It will not be playable after that date.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
