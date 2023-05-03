How to unlock the Forgotten Hall in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail features many challenges that the player can enter to earn rewards, including the Forgotten Hall. It’s the equivalent of Genshin Impact‘s Spiral Abyss. In other words, it offers significant rewards for players who complete stages in a set number of turns, and it even offers a free character along the way. The Forgotten Hall stands in a set location in the Astral Express Parlor Car, which the player can visit at any time to test their skills and earn rewards when they reach new levels. However, that’s only after unlocking it.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Forgotten Hall and what else you should know about it.

How to unlock the Forgotten Hall

You can unlock the Forgotten Hall with the Fleeting Lights quest. The Honkai: Star Rail community is still confused on the exact Trailblaze Level you need to be at, but you should be around Trailblaze Level 20 when you receive the quest. If you still don’t receive the quest, try raising your Equilibrium Level. Some players have reported receiving the quest after completing their first Trial of Equilibrium.

At the start of the Fleeting Lights quest, Pom-Pom will message you about something strange happening on the Express. The Astral Express Crew decides to investigate the cause of Pom-Pom’s ire. The Trailblazer finds a strange mirror that only they can see in the Parlor Car. The Messenger, a mysterious being accompanying the mirror, tells you that you can’t tell the Express the truth about it.

What happens if you tell the Astral Crew about the Messenger?

It doesn’t matter if you choose to tell the Astral Express Crew about the Messenger or not. You will still have access to the Forgotten Hall either way. If you tell them, then the Messenger will scold you for divulging their secret and tell you that they will need to erase the crew’s memories later. After you complete the quest, the Forgotten Hall should be available to enter from the Parlor Car at any time.

How many levels are in the Forgotten Hall?

There are 15 Memory Stages in the Forgotten Hall. Each one features enemies with progressively higher levels. You won’t be able to move on to the next stage until you complete the last one. Note that completing the stage is different from earning stars for each stage. You get rewards for completing each stage, no matter how many cycles it takes you or how many characters are downed during the trial.

Later on, you can unlock 10 more Memory of Chaos stages. Those swap out periodically during set seasons.

How do I get stars in the Forgotten Hall?

Each Memory Stage offers up to three stars for completing the trial under certain conditions. There are three conditions per Memory Stage, typically a certain number of cycles you need to complete the challenge in and the condition that you complete them without letting a single character faint. For example, Memory Stage 8 only rewards you with all three stars if you defeat all the enemies with more than 12 cycles left.

