 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How long is Borderlands 4?

By
The new vault hunters in Borderlands 4.
GearBox

You’re not on Pandora anymore, Vault Hunter. Borderlands 4 introduces an entirely new world, characters, and a major villain in The Timekeeper, but it is still the looter shooter you know and love. Only this time it is bigger and better, with a seamless world to explore filled with world events to stumble upon and tons of quests to complete. Oh, and billions of guns to find, as usual. But unlike other looter shooters that take the live service approach, Borderlands 4 remains a single player and co-op game, complete with cross-platform support, meaning that it does indeed have an end to reach. Call me the Timekeeper because I will tell you just how long it takes to beat Borderlands 4.

How long to beat Borderlands 4

The vault hunters posing in Borderlands 4.
Gearbox

How long it takes to beat Borderlands 4 all depends on what you consider “beating” the game to mean. If you just go by completing the main story and ignore basically everything else on your quest, then you could reasonably beat Borderlands 4 in anywhere between 25 and 30 hours. However, you would be doing yourself — and the game — a disservice by ignoring all the optional content. A natural playthrough, which incorporates a healthy dose of side quests and following your curiosity as things appear, will increase the playtime to something closer to 40 to 50 hours.

Recommended Videos

But for hardcore Vault Hunters, Borderlands 4 doesn’t really start until you beat the game. If you’re someone who wants to do everything, find every collectible, hit max level, and grind for a full set of legendary gear to run max-difficulty bosses and endgame content, then strap in for over 100 hours of goodness. If you’re crazy enough to want to do it all with all four characters, I won’t even try to estimate how long you’ll be playing Borderlands 4 for.

Whatever type of experience you want, Borderlands 4 is packed with content, making it well worth the asking price for fans of the genre.

Buy Borderlands 4 here
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How to join the Black Ops 7 beta
Soldiers wingsuiting in Black Ops 7.

2025 has been a huge year for open betas. Battlefield 6's beta managed to break all kinds of records and set itself up to be one of the best entries yet, but it mainly put the pressure on Black Ops 7 to step up its game. Both will be cross-platform games, so there's no advantage one way or another there, so it will all come down to quality. The former's betas are all done, but now it's Call of Duty's turn to host its open betas. While it is an open beta, meaning anyone can participate, but those who are willing to jump through one small hoop can access the beta even earlier than the general public. I'll break it all down for you so you and your friends can be ready to jump into the Black Ops 7 open beta as soon as it launches.

How to join the Black Ops 7 open beta

Read more
Is Black Ops 7 cross-platform?
Soldiers in Black Ops 7.

With the hype building around Battlefield 6, this could be the year a Call of Duty game isn't the top multiplayer game. That doesn't mean Black Ops 7 isn't pulling out all the stops, though, with a huge new approach to the campaign, the return of zombies, and that classic multiplayer we all know and love. If there was one way Black Ops 7 could completely drop the ball and let Battlefield 6 run away as the undisputed best shooter of the year, it would be to miss out on cross-platform support. Now that every part of the game is meant to be played together, it is more important than ever for the series to continue the trend of letting console and PC players squad up. I may not know what the numbers mean, but I can tell you everything you need to know about cross-platform support in Black Ops 7.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 cross-platform?

Read more
How long is Metal Gear Solid Delta?
Snake holds binoculars in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Kept you waiting, huh? At long last, a full modern remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the earliest point in the Metal Gear timeline, has been released under the new title Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Without Kojima at the helm, Konami has decided to play it safe and keep this game as close to the original as possible, with the biggest changes being the vastly improved graphics and a new control scheme. While this is a great entry point for fans who have never played a Metal Gear game, it is also a perfect excuse for longtime fans to revisit one of the best entries in the series, but how long can you expect to spend on Snake's mission? Here's how long you can expect to spend sneaking through Metal Gear Solid Delta.

How long is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater?

Read more