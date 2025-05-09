 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How long is Doom: The Dark Ages

By
Doomslayer fighting a fat demon
ID Software

Before the game came out, we learned that Doom: The Dark Ages was abandoning its multiplayer mode to focus squarely on delivering the most brutal and satisfying single player campaign possible. The Doom games have always had great campaigns, especially after the reboot, but having that multiplayer component gives you a lot more to do after you’ve conquered every demon and found every secret. Unless you’re playing the game through Game Pass, you might be a little hesitant to purchase a brand new game if it is only going to last you the weekend before you’ve beaten it. We’ve played through every level, found all the secrets, and unlocked all the upgrades in Doom: The Dark Ages to tell you exactly how long this game is.

How long does it take to beat Doom: The Dark Ages

A demon with a sword attacking doomslayer.
ID Software

To start, difficulty will always play a factor in how long it takes you to beat a game, but that’s especially true in a game like Doom: The Dark Ages. However, we can do a good job at estimating your playtime assuming you’ve chosen the difficulty level that gives you a challenge, but doesn’t have you stuck on encounters for half an hour or more.

Recommended Videos

Doom: The Dark Ages has 22 chapters, many of which feature large open areas you are free to explore and hunt for secrets, collectables, and the like. Playing naturally, looking around for some optional stuff but not trying to 100% every area before you move on, should average out to around 45 minutes per chapter. If you do want to find it all, bump that number up to an hour or slightly more.

Related

That means, for the average player, Doom: The Dark Ages will take somewhere between 15 and 20 hours based on our experience with the game. Completionists who want to find every secret, master every weapon, and do all the optional objectives are looking at around 40 hours of playtime.

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…

Editors’ Recommendations

How long is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage?
A girl holds a camera in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

Don't Nod, along with TellTale, helped reinvent the adventure game genre with its Life is Strange series. The games focused more on storytelling and characters than action or shooting. The latest game in the genre is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, a new story split between a group of friends in the '90s and 27 years later. Unlike Life is Strange, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is only split into two parts rather than four or five. If you're concerned that will make this game only half as long as usual, we'll be sure to give you a more reasonable estimate on just how long it takes to beat this story-driven adventure.

While Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is available on Xbox and PC, you can get it as part of your PlayStation Plus subscription if you have the Extra or Premium tier.
How long is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage?

Read more
How long is Avowed?
An environment shot of the Dawnshore Eastern Overlands in Avowed.

When it was first revealed, Avowed drew a lot of comparisons to Skyrim. Both are fantasy RPGs playable in first or third-person and set in open worlds, so it made some sense to compare the two. However, Obsidian later clarified that Avowed was not an open world in the same sense as an Elder Scrolls, and was more hub-based like The Outer Worlds. This left fans wondering just how long of an RPG this would be. Even though the game will be available on Game Pass, it is important to know how long or short of a time investment is before deciding when you want to start it. Here's how long you can expect to spend exploring the Living Lands in Avowed.
How long is Avowed?

Even though the world in Avowed isn't anywhere close to as big as Skyrim, each zone is dense with activities, side quests, and secrets. Your playtime will heavily depend on how much optional content you decide to partake in. In our experience, doing most of the primary side content, our playthrough took around 35 hours. Had we focused only on the main story, we predict it could be finished in between 15 and 20 hours depending on the difficulty level and your individual skill. This is roughly the same as The Outer Worlds.

Read more
Believe it or not, Doom: The Dark Ages returns to the series’ PC roots
The Doom Slayer appears in Doom: The Dark Ages.

Revealed during today's Xbox Developer Direct, Doom: The Dark Ages will release on May 15. Developer Id Software shared an extended new look at the upcoming shooter during the showcase and Digital Trends learned additional details on what the studio describes as a return to form that takes cues from the original Doom.

Doom: The Dark Ages was first revealed during the Xbox Games Summer Showcase in 2024. It's a prequel to 2016's Doom reboot that reimagines the shooter as a medieval fantasy. We haven't seen much of it since then, but Id just unleashed a more comprehensive look at the project, detailing its design philosophy, new weapons, and more.

Read more