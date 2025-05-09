How long is Doom: The Dark Ages

Before the game came out, we learned that Doom: The Dark Ages was abandoning its multiplayer mode to focus squarely on delivering the most brutal and satisfying single player campaign possible. The Doom games have always had great campaigns, especially after the reboot, but having that multiplayer component gives you a lot more to do after you’ve conquered every demon and found every secret. Unless you’re playing the game through Game Pass, you might be a little hesitant to purchase a brand new game if it is only going to last you the weekend before you’ve beaten it. We’ve played through every level, found all the secrets, and unlocked all the upgrades in Doom: The Dark Ages to tell you exactly how long this game is.

How long does it take to beat Doom: The Dark Ages

To start, difficulty will always play a factor in how long it takes you to beat a game, but that’s especially true in a game like Doom: The Dark Ages. However, we can do a good job at estimating your playtime assuming you’ve chosen the difficulty level that gives you a challenge, but doesn’t have you stuck on encounters for half an hour or more.

Doom: The Dark Ages has 22 chapters, many of which feature large open areas you are free to explore and hunt for secrets, collectables, and the like. Playing naturally, looking around for some optional stuff but not trying to 100% every area before you move on, should average out to around 45 minutes per chapter. If you do want to find it all, bump that number up to an hour or slightly more.

That means, for the average player, Doom: The Dark Ages will take somewhere between 15 and 20 hours based on our experience with the game. Completionists who want to find every secret, master every weapon, and do all the optional objectives are looking at around 40 hours of playtime.