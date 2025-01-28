 Skip to main content
How to change your avatar on PS5

PS5 and DualSense art.
Online platforms tend to offer us a wide variety of customizable features to show off our personality. If you have a PlayStation 5, one of these features is avatars, which serve as a profile picture for others to see when looking at your profile. Since there are so many available, and many more can be earned through various means, you can probably find a way to sport an avatar from one of your favorite games so that people get to know you a bit better even at a glance. Here's how to change your PS5 avatar.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • DualSense Controller

playstation 5 controller ps5
Digital Trends Graphic / Sony

How to change your avatar on PS5

When you're ready to change your PS5 avatar, follow these instructions.

Step 1: Click the Settings gear icon on your PS5 home screen.

Step 2: Click Users and Accounts.

Step 3: Click Account.

Step 4: Click Profile.

Step 5: Click Avatar.

Step 6: Select the avatar you like from the potentially hundreds of options here, then click Ok.

