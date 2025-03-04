How to cook a Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Wilds

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to grill a Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Wilds Where to find Raw Meat

While cooking up meals in Monster Hunter Wilds can be done automatically without a sweat, grilling meat to become a Well-Done Steak requires some effort and timing from you. If you go hungry during a hunt and need to fill your stomach, the best thing to cook is a Well-Done Steak.

Portable BBQ Grill
Raw Meat

Raw Meat

Unfortunately, you may have trouble finding the sweet spot to cook the perfect steak after pulling out your Portable Grill and attempting to roast some meat. Once you get the hang of it once you should be a natural chef, so here's how to properly cook a Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to grill a Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Wilds

Sometimes the best meals to eat on the hunt are the simplest ones. All you need to have is Raw Meat in your pack as well as your Portable BBQ Grill.

Step 1: Scroll through your item pouch until you reach your Portable BBQ Grill. Take it out by pressing Square/X on controller (E key on keyboard).

Step 2: If you have Raw Meat with you, your character will pull it out and start the cooking minigame. To cook it perfectly, wait for about one second after your hunter flips over the meat and press the interact button to finish the grilling part.

Step 3: The second part has you chop your meat into five chunks, but you must time it right. Follow the beat of the music, and hit the interact button on the music beat as soon as your hunter starts to cut.

Step 4: If you grilled and cut your meat perfectly, you should get 12 Well-Done Steak just from that one piece of Raw Meat. But if you failed to cut it correctly, you'll only receive six pieces.

On the other hand, cooking it wrong can result in Rare Steak or Burnt Meat. The difference between the three types of meat is important for the buffs you're looking for:

Rare Steak: Raises maximum health bar for a limited time and restores some health/stamina.

Raises maximum health bar for a limited time and restores some health/stamina. Well-Done Steak: Raises maximum health bar for a limited time and fully restores health/stamina.

Raises maximum health bar for a limited time and fully restores health/stamina. Burnt Meat: Only restores some stamina.

Where to find Raw Meat

You'll need to get your hands on some Raw Meat before you can start grilling steak, which isn't too hard to come across.

Hunt down Small Monsters roaming the open world. Taking them down is a lot easier than Large Monsters, and harvesting them will earn you some Raw Meat. Otherwise, you can also occasionally get Raw Meat from quest or rank rewards.