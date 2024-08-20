 Skip to main content
How to enable cloud saves on Steam

By
should you put pc desk or floor gamingpcbeauty
Resul Kaya / Unsplashed

If there's one thing you want to be absolutely certain of when playing games, it's that your save file is backed up and secure in the event that you ever experience hardware failure. Without cloud saves, a failed drive could mean the complete loss of every saved game you've ever played. As such, we highly recommend making a use of any cloud saving option regardless of your platform. And if you're on Steam, this feature tends to be enabled automatically — but just in case, here's how you can enable (or disable) cloud saves.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Steam account

How to enable cloud saves on Steam

When you're ready to enable cloud saves on Steam, follow these instructions.

Step 1: Select Steam in the top-left corner of your Steam client.

Step 2: Select Settings.

Step 3: Select Cloud.

Step 4: Here, you can toggle cloud saves on or off using the toggle beside "Enable Steam Cloud." Again, we highly recommend keeping this feature turned on!

Topics
