There’s an odd new Destiny 2 glitch out in the world that is letting players obtain a free exotic engram. Unlike the bevy of new glitches that have come to the game in the latest Season of Dawn update, this bug isn’t actually in the game at all. Instead, it’s a weird exploit on Bungie’s website, which is letting season pass holders reclaim an exotic engram they already obtained. If you’re looking to get rewarded for doing nothing, here’s how you can claim it.

To do this, head to the Season Pass page on Bungie’s website and log in to your Destiny account of choice. Make sure you have “Previous Season” selected in the top left of the page. Once you’re looking at the Season of the Undying reward rail, click through the pass until you see rank 98.

Click the exotic engram on the rail and a pop-up window should appear, which has a “Claim” button at the bottom of it. Click on that and a pop-up will tell you that the reward has been successfully claimed.

Now load up the game and look at your inventory. You should see a new exotic in one of your slots. If you don’t, head over to the postmaster, as it’ll go straight there if you don’t have enough space in your inventory.

It’s important to note that you’ll only get the reward if you completed rank 98 in the Season of the Undying Season Pass. The exploit involves reclaiming rewards from last season, so if you never hit rank 98, you won’t see a claim option when you click on the box.

Some Reddit users noted there’s a little inconsistency with claiming the reward. If the exploit isn’t working at first, try refreshing it after you log in. You can also try doing this from a mobile version of the page or by switching out of incognito if you’re using a private browser.

If you’re a dedicated player who is up to date on your collection, this is a great opportunity to get new Season of the Dawn gear, since exotic engrams will always drop exotics you don’t already have. It’s unclear if Bungie is going to fix this, so give this a try as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations