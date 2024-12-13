How to increase HP in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to temporarily increase your HP How to permanently increase your HP

Even though Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place in Indy's prime, he's still no soldier. You will be relying on stealth for the majority of the game in order to make it through since just a few bad blows, or one or two bullets, can knock your fedora off for good. You will find bandages to recover your lost HP after a fight, but you can only use them if you're lucky enough to survive that encounter. There are ways to give Indy a bit more life, but it will take a bit of work. Here are two ways you can increase your HP in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 1 hour What You Need Food

Medicine Bottles

How to temporarily increase your HP

The first way to buff your HP is only a temporary method, but much easier to do. As you are sneaking and scavenging around, pay attention to any food items you can find, such as bread and crackers. These will give you a temporary extra bar of life. However, some foods like fruit will buff your stamina instead, so pay attention to your diet.

How to permanently increase your HP

The only way to get a permanent HP boost in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is to find the Medicine Bottle collectibles and use them to upgrade your health by trading them for the Shaping Up Adventure Books. There are three of these books, each one costing 5, 10, and 15 Medicine Bottles for a maximum of three extra HP bars.

