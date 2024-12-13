 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to increase HP in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

By
Indiana jones buried in the sand.
Bethesda

Even though Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place in Indy's prime, he's still no soldier. You will be relying on stealth for the majority of the game in order to make it through since just a few bad blows, or one or two bullets, can knock your fedora off for good. You will find bandages to recover your lost HP after a fight, but you can only use them if you're lucky enough to survive that encounter. There are ways to give Indy a bit more life, but it will take a bit of work. Here are two ways you can increase your HP in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • Food

  • Medicine Bottles

Indiana Jones drags a Nazi down a staircase with his whip in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

How to temporarily increase your HP

The first way to buff your HP is only a temporary method, but much easier to do. As you are sneaking and scavenging around, pay attention to any food items you can find, such as bread and crackers. These will give you a temporary extra bar of life. However, some foods like fruit will buff your stamina instead, so pay attention to your diet.

How to permanently increase your HP

The only way to get a permanent HP boost in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is to find the Medicine Bottle collectibles and use them to upgrade your health by trading them for the Shaping Up Adventure Books. There are three of these books, each one costing 5, 10, and 15 Medicine Bottles for a maximum of three extra HP bars.

If you need help finding all these Medicine Bottle locations to buy these books, we have a full guide you can check right here.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How to get Lattice in Marvel Rivals
Asgard in Marvel Rivals.

You can expect almost every free-to-play game like Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, or Marvel Rivals to have multiple currency types for its monetization. The game needs to make money somehow, right? Since all heroes, maps, and other substantial updates will all be free, that leaves cosmetics that will cost you one of the game's two forms of cash: Units and Lattice. Lattice is the gold, premium currency that allows you to buy the greatest things in the game, such as the battle pass. Some games give you alternate ways to earn all its currencies, while others force you to open your wallet if you want those goodies. Let's see how Marvel Rivals handles its premium currency.
How to get Lattice in Marvel Rivals

Lattice, Marvel Rivals' premium currency, can be obtained in only two ways. The first is to just purchase it using your real-world cash. Here are the current Lattice bundles you can purchase and how much they cost:

Read more
How to get and redeem the Model 42 Iron Man costume in Marvel Rivals
Team up abilities in Marvel Rivals

In celebration of the launch of Marvel Rivals, a free Iron Man costume is being given away to all who claim it. Called the Armor Model 42, this black-and-gold skin will make your Iron Man an intimidating force on the battlefield during cross-platform battles. Unlike all the other skins in the game, you can't earn this one just by playing. Instead, you need to do a little work to find and redeem a special code. Fear not, because we can help you through the entire process.

Read more
All Marvel Rivals Team-Ups and how they work
Team up abilities in Marvel Rivals

Heroes are strongest when they work together. This is true in the comics and movies, but also in Marvel Rivals. Besides choosing your favorite character based on their role or what awesome skin you've bought with Lattice, you also need to pay attention to something called Team-Up Abilities. Just like those exciting moments on the page or screen, these special abilities let you combine the skills and abilities of two heroes to devastating effect. Because the roster is so huge and many Team-Up Abilities can be triggered with two or three heroes, it is easy to forget who synergizes with who and what their ability will even do. Let's refresh ourselves on all the Marvel Rivals Team-Up abilities and what they do.
All Marvel Rivals Team-Up Abilities and what they do

There are two main ways Team-Up Abilities work. Some are passive and will activate so long as the two corresponding characters are within range of one another, but sometimes it works as long as both are simply on the same team. The other type needs the "leader" character to activate them with a button prompt.
Ragnarok Rebirth
Heroes needed: Loki, Hela, and Thor

Read more