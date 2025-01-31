 Skip to main content
How to join the Killing Floor 3 closed beta

By
A soldier blasting a zombie apart in killing floor 3.
Tripwire Interactive

There are no shortage of amazing zombie games out there, but one upcoming video game that has us eager to blast the undead with friends is Killing Floor 3. This series is all about surviving waves of zeds in multiple maps that combine the best elements of Left 4 Dead and Call of Duty Zombies. The game is set to release on March 25, which isn't too far away, but long enough to make the wait hurt. If you can't wait to feel the thrill of exploding a zombie skull in slow-mo, here's how you can sign up to play the game early in the closed beta test.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An email address

  • PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC

How to sign up for the Killing Floor 3 closed beta

Anyone is free to sign up for the Killing Floor 3 so long as you have a valid email address and PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC to play on once players are chosen.

Killing Floor 3 - Closed Beta Announcement Trailer

Step 1: Visit the official Killing Floor 3 website.

Step 2: Enter your email in the field to join the closed beta waitlist.

Step 3: Players will be chosen sometime before the beta start date and contacted by email with further instructions.

We do not know when players will be chosen, nor how many will be able to participate in the closed beta. However, we do know that it will run from February 20 through February 24 so players will need to be notified before then.

The beta will allow up to six players to team up against the zombies, but the number of maps or weapons hasn't been detailed, nor the specific times the test will run. However, we do see characters using dual-blades, rifles, machineguns, and pistols in at least two distinct locations.

The full version of Killing Floor 3 will release on March 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for $40.

