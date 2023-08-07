 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to open the gilded chest of Selune in Baldur’s gate 3

Jesse Lennox
By

No adventurer can resist the allure of a chest in a CRPG like Baldur's Gate 3. The promise of powerful loot is impossible to resist, and yet some chests aren't so simple to open. Instead of requiring a key, or just opening on its own, the Gilded Chest of Selune you can find in the Owlbear Nest is more of a puzzle than anything else. There are a lot of goodies to get inside this Gilded Chest, and despite how it looks, you can crack it open as soon as you find it no matter what class you are.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach the Owlcub Nest

How to open the Gilded Chest

This chest is protected by a magical barrier, which is why you can't open it by normal means. Despite what you might think, you don't need to have any innate magical abilities to open it.

Step 1: Reach the Gilded Chest inside the Owlbear Nest.

Step 2: From the chest's location, use the Jump action to cross a gap to the statue of Selune to the south.

A party in a cave jumping across a gap.
Larian Studios
Related

Step 3: Walk around this little area until you pass a perception check.

Step 4: This check will reveal a scroll that is the Selunite Prayer Sheet.

Step 5: Pick the sheet up and jump back to the chest.

A scroll about serune in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Step 6: Stand directly in front of the chest, open your inventory, and right-click the sheet and select the Read option.

Step 7: The magical barrier on the chest will break, allowing you to crack it open and take all the loot inside.

A player looting the gilded chest in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian studios

Note that Shadowheart does not approve of this action if she's in your party to see you do this, unless you pass a skill check to convince her otherwise, so consider leaving her at camp before using the scroll. Inside the chest you will get:

  • Selunite Rite
  • Silver Necklace
  • Bloodstone
  • Idol of Selune
  • Moondrop Pendant

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Baldur’s Gate 3 is gunning for the top of the Steam charts with jaw-dropping stats
Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 left early access and officially launched on August 3, and it's seeing an unprecedented level of success. At the time of writing, the peak player count for the game is hovering around 537, 000, according to data from SteamDB.

Baldur's Gate 3 saw steady growth in player count ahead of its early access launch in recent weeks, and that player count number has only continued to skyrocket. Right now, Baldur's Gate 3 is the third most concurrently played game on Steam. The only games Baldur's Gate 3 is lagging behind are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2, two popular multiplayer games with massive communities. PUBG: Battlegrounds, the game in fourth place, is around 200,000 players behind Larian Studios' latest.

Read more
How to respec your character in Baldur’s Gate 3
The player asking to respec their skills in Baldur's Gate 3.

Despite your best intentions when starting out in Baldur's Gate 3, even if you're following a guide, you might realize early on that the class or race you picked just isn't what you thought it would be. This is a long game – potentially hundreds of hours long – so having a character you enjoy playing is very important since you'll be spending so much time with them. But are you forced to restart if you changed your mind a few hours in? Thankfully Larian has offered you a way to respec your character, but it isn't in any menu. In fact, you can easily miss it, so here's how you can unlock the ability to respec your character in Baldur's Gate 3.

Read more
Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox?
A mage holding a flaming object.

After years in early access only on PC, Baldur's Gate 3 is finally here in its final state. This CRPG has the internet buzzing about just how long and varied the experience can be. What's even better is that it can be played in co-op, though with limited cross-platform features. Those looking at the game may notice that there is only ever mention of a PC and PS5 version, which obviously raises the question about Xbox consoles. Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't have any exclusivity deal with PlayStation, so why isn't it on Xbox, and will it ever be?
Will Baldur's Gate 3 come to Xbox?
https://twitter.com/Cromwelp/status/1685821620756021249?s=20

Long before launch, Larian stated that it intended to release Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox consoles alongside the PC and PS5 releases, but ran into a technical hurdle that it wasn't confident it could resolve. That issue was that the game couldn't run in split-screen mode on the weaker Series S. Because Xbox requires games to be able to run on the S as well as the X, that meant that the team had no choice but to delay the release on that platform.

Read more