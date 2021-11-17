How to pre-order Elden Ring

While we do have to wait just a bit longer to finally enter the Lands Between of Elden Ring, you don’t have to wait to pre-order the game. This fantasy epic is the latest game from the team that brought the world the Dark Souls series, as well as the similarly challenging Bloodborne and Sekiro. Fans were eagerly awaiting the next game this team had in store to further push us to our gaming limits, eventually revealing the brand new Elden Ring. While visually similar in many ways to its infamous Souls series, this open-world title promises to offer plenty of new experiences for even the most dedicated FromSoftware fans.

On the heels of a new gameplay trailer, FromSoftware announced the final editions that will be available for pre-order ahead of Elden Ring‘s launch. These range in price as well as content, with the most expensive one definitely being something that hardcore Souls fans will want to get their hands on. Before you put your money down to assure you can jump into this brand new test of mental fortitude and willpower on February 25, check out what each version contains. And no, there are no mimics here.

Where can I pre-order Elden Ring?

Pre-orders for Elden Ring are up just about everywhere you would expect. Major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Gamestop are stocking the physical editions, with the exception of the most expensive version, and you can also digitally pre-order on the console platform of your choice. Some editions are already tough to get, but pre-orders are all up until the game launches on February 25.

Elden Ring Standard Edition

The base version of Elden Ring is your standard, no-frills pre-order for $60. This is just the game itself, plus two little bonuses for putting your money down early. The first is the Adventure Guide, which is simply described as having “useful information for the player’s adventures in the Lands Between.” The other bonus is a vague gesture simply called “The Ring.” What this gesture looks like isn’t shared, but they do at least mention that you will still be able to get it during the game, so it isn’t exclusive only to people who pre-order.

Elden Ring digital Deluxe Edition

Next up is the digital Deluxe Edition for $80. This version is available for all platforms — PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In addition to the two pieces of content the Standard Edition offers, this version also comes with a digital artbook and the game’s original soundtrack.

Elden Ring Launch Edition

The Launch Edition is another option for those who want a physical copy of the game for their platform of choice — or an included code for PC players. In the box, you will get the following items:

Three exclusive art cards, sized 135mm by 170mm, showing off the landscape of the Lands Between.

A woven patch of a rune.

Three stickers featuring emblem patterns from the game.

A 39mm by 344mm poster of a bearded knight with a lion behind him.

Pre-orders of this edition have recently been in limited stock or sold out. Check the official website to find available retailers.

Elden Ring Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition is where things start to get pricey. This version, again physical due to it packing in a bunch of real goods, is retailing for $190. What do you get for that much cash? Well, in addition to everything the Launch Edition had, you get:

The digital soundtrack from the digital Deluxe Edition.

A steelbook game case.

A physical, 40-page hardcover art book showing off new visuals, environments, monsters, and legendary warriors.

A 23cm statue of Malenia — Blade of Miquella.

Plus, it all comes in a beautifully designed box adorned with intricate designs.

Pre-orders of this edition have recently been in limited stock or sold out. Check the official website to find available retailers.

Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition

Finally, for the biggest FromSoftware fans, we have the Premium Collector’s Edition for a not-insignificant price of $300. If you’re ready to invest that much into this game, here’s what this massive box of goodies has inside. First, you will obviously get everything the normal Collector’s Editions has, as well as an official 1:1 scale replica of Malenia — Blade of Miquella’s helmet. These are very limited, each having their own number, and come with a stand for display purposes. This edition is exclusively sold via the official Bandai Namco store, so head over soon if you’re eyeing this edition.

Pre-orders of this edition have recently been in limited stock or sold. Check the official website to find available retailers.

