How to finish Hornsent Grandam’s quest in Shadow of the Erdtree

By
Getting a gourmet scorpion stew
FromSoftware

One of the more interesting and rude NPCs added to Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is Hornsent Grandam. This surly old woman is locked away in a corner of the Land of Shadow, but doesn’t appear to have a quest if you find her right away. Of course, FromSoftware being the team it is, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to this character. It’s a bit tricky to work out, but Grandam does have a small story to complete that can be missed if you go too far. Here are all the steps and rewards you get for following it through.

How to complete Hornsent Grandam’s quest

A map of Shadow of the Erdtree.
FromSoftware

Hornsent Grandam is first found in the Storeroom inside Belurat, Tower Settlement, which is locked and can only be opened with the corresponding key. Once you unlock the door and meet her, she will have a few lines of dialogue but otherwise nothing to do just yet.

Once you defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss and get the Divine Beast Head as a reward, go back to Hornsent while wearing the headpiece and speak to her again before you continue on and beat Messmer the Impaler at Shadow Keep.

After talking to her while wearing the giant lion head, she will give you the Watchful Spirit spell first. Go to any Site of Grace, sit to reset the zone, and then go back to talk to her again to get the Scorpion Stew.

You are now free to defeat Messmer and come back to Horsent to talk one more time (you don’t have to wear the lion head again) for a Gourmet Scorpion Stew.

