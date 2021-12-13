  1. Gaming

How to redeem an Xbox One code

Kevin Parrish
By

Microsoft provides an easy way to make purchases or unlock digital games without having to store credit card information. Xbox gift cards purchased in stores range from $10 to $100 and include a scratch-off layer on the back that covers a 25-character code. Gamers may also receive a code to unlock a digital game that shipped with an Xbox One bundle.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Xbox One

  • Web browser or mobile device

So how do Xbox owners redeem these codes? There are several ways, including inputting the numbers in Windows 10, through a mobile app, and more. Read on to find out how to redeem an Xbox One code.

On the Xbox

These instructions are based on OS version 10.0.19041.4900. Steps might slightly differ on your Xbox One console.

Step 1: Grab a controller and press the Xbox button.

Step 2: Select Store on the rollout menu. Alternatively, select the Store tile on the Home screen.

Step 3: Expand the Store menu and select Redeem (you can locate this toward the bottom).

Step 4: Select Redeem A Code.

Step 5: Enter the 25-character code. Make sure to ignore inserting the hyphens.

Step 6: Select Next and follow the prompts to complete.

In the Microsoft Store app (Windows 10)

Using Windows 10 is probably the fastest way to redeem a code.

Step 1: Click the Microsoft Store icon on the taskbar. You can also click Start and locate the app on the Start Menu.

Step 2: Click the three-dot ellipsis More button located in the app’s top-right corner.

Step 3: Select Redeem a Code.

Step 4: Enter the 25-character code. Again, ignore inserting the hyphens.

Step 5: Click Next and follow the prompts to complete.

In the Xbox Console Companion app (Windows 10)

Right now, Microsoft is trying to switch gamers over to the new Xbox app. Sadly, you won’t be able to redeem a code on this app. So we’ll go ahead and just use the Xbox Console Companion app because it’s currently available and running.

Step 1: Click Start and select the Xbox Console Companion app from the Start Menu.

Step 2: Click the Microsoft Store symbol on the left-hand side of your screen.

Step 3: Choose the Redeem A Code option.

Step 4: Enter your 25-character code. Double-check that you don’t use any hyphens. If you do, it won’t work.

Step 5: Hit Next and go through the various prompts to complete all of the instructions.

On mobile devices

These instructions are usable for both Android and Apple phones, tablets, and iPads.

Step 1: Pull up your Xbox mobile app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Click the Menu symbol in the upper-left corner (this symbol is a set of three lines).

Step 3: Click Browse on the list that pops up.

Step 4: Select Redeem A Code.

Step 5: Enter your 25-character code. Again, make sure you don’t use any hyphens as you type in your code, or it won’t work.

Step 6: Click Next and continue through the prompts to finish all the steps.

In a web browser

We’ve found that this is the easiest method to redeem a code on a PC.

Step 1: Pull up the browser of your choice and head to redeem.microsoft.com.

Step 2: Sign in to your Microsoft Account.

Step 3: Enter your 25-character code (without including any hyphens).

Step 4: Click Next and go through the resulting prompts to finish.

Editors' Recommendations

How to clean your TV screen

2021 Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV

Best MacBook deals and sales for December 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

How to delete an HBO Max user profile

HBO Max Home Theater TV

How to install Minecraft Forge

minecraft

How to make a map in Minecraft

Minecraft Fill your Map

Apple’s Universal Control won’t arrive on Macs, iPads until 2022

The MacBook Pro with the default wallpaper, which hides the notch.

Gigabyte’s Project Stealth is for people who hate cable management

Gigabyte Project Stealth product shot.

Realme GT 2 Pro set for December 20 launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Realme GT Neo2's screen.Credits: Realme

Intel reports new computing breakthroughs as it pursues Moore’s Law

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger delivers the Day 1 closing keynote at IAA Mobility

The OnePlus Pad is the very unoriginal name for the company’s first tablet

An unknown tablet placed on a workplace.

Best AirPods deals for December 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best projector deals for December 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

How to connect Joy-Cons to the Nintendo Switch Lite

Switch Animal Crossing