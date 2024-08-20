 Skip to main content
How to stop Steam from opening on startup

Having a program open when you boot up your PC can be helpful in some cases, especially if it's something you use on a consistent basis. However, sometimes you may just want a clean and simple boot-up process without certain programs bugging you right away. If you're wanting to make Steam stop from popping up each time you start your computer, we'll tell you how to make that happen below.

How to stop Steam from opening on startup

When you're ready to stop Steam from opening on startup, follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Open Steam.

Step 2: Select Steam in the upper-left corner.

Step 3: Choose Settings.

Step 4: Select Interface.

Step 5: Look for a setting called Run Steam when my computer starts and toggle it off.

