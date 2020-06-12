How to transfer your data from a PS4 to a PS4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 Pro serves a purpose we haven’t seen from a video game console before. While not a part of a new “generation,” the system serves as a solid upgrade for playing your existing PlayStation 4 library. If you want to keep your games, save files, themes, and user settings with you when you make the leap to the new system, you can do so through a very simple and fast data transfer process that Sony has introduced in the latest PlayStation 4 system software. Here’s how.

This process will also work if you’re moving your data from the PS4 to a “slim” model, or even from the PS4 Pro back to the original PS4.

Step 1: Upload saves to the cloud on your original PlayStation 4

If all goes well during the data transfer, this step won’t be necessary. However, on the off chance your power goes out or there is a technical malfunction during this process, it’s possible that your precious game saves corrupted. To avoid this, upload important save data to the cloud through PlayStation Plus. As of January 2019, PS Plus members have 100GB of storage space to work with.

To upload the desired saves, go to the Settings section of the system’s home screen and search for application data management. From there, find Saved data in system, select all games you wish to upload, and select Upload to online storage.

To download the save data on your new system, just substitute selecting Saved data in system for Saved data in online storage, select all saves you want on your new system, and download them from the cloud.

Note: This step is not possible without a PlayStation Plus subscription. If you are not a member, start the process with the steps below.

Step 2: Sync trophies

Before starting the transfer process, also make sure to open the Trophies application on your original system and let it sync to the PlayStation Network. These trophies are likely to be lost completely should you not do this beforehand.

Step 3: Prepare your PlayStation 4 Pro for the data transfer

Before you can begin the data transfer between the two machines, you have to run an initial setup on your PlayStation 4 Pro. Follow the on-screen instructions, pair your controller, and then connect your console to the internet in the same manner you did the original system.

Once connected to the internet, your PlayStation 4 Pro should begin downloading the latest system software update. Let this process finish and wait for the console to then install the software and reboot. You must be signed into the same PlayStation Network account on both systems, so take the time to sign in your account before switching your attention to your other PlayStation 4.

Step 4: Turn on your original PlayStation 4 and connect the two consoles

After your new PlayStation 4 Pro has installed the new software and has rebooted, turn on your original machine and make sure it’s also signed into the same PlayStation Network account.

Next, take an Ethernet cable — it can be practically any length — and connect each end to the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 4 Pro, respectively. Sony advocates backing up the original PlayStation 4 to a hard drive or connecting both consoles to a router with two separate Ethernet cables, but we found the one-cable process to be much easier and surprisingly quick.

Step 5: Begin the transfer process

After the PlayStation 4 Pro restarts, it will ask you if you wish to transfer data from an older PlayStation 4 to your new model. If you did not receive this prompt, you can also find the option under the System section of the settings menu.

Select Yes, follow the on-screen instructions, and the system will begin scanning your Wi-Fi network for another console. After finding both systems on the same network, it will ask you to connect the two with an Ethernet cable. You’ve already done that, however!

The new PlayStation 4 Pro will then ask you to hold the power button down on your original console until it beeps, which takes about one second. After doing this, the transfer will begin. For our test, we were transferring about 300GB of data, and the process took an hour.

Once the transfer process is complete, your new PlayStation 4 Pro will be 100% the same as your original system but will make your games look and run a lot better. The system will ask you to make it your new “primary” PlayStation 4 console. Choose to do this, as without primary console rights, you can’t play digitally purchased games offline.

Step 6: Pack away that old system!

Your original PlayStation 4 will automatically shut off, and you can now disconnect it and sell it, stow it away, or place it in a different room. Should you turn it back on, you’ll see that all of your games, saves, and profile will still be there (reformat the console if you’re going to give it away or sell it), should you have to switch back for any reason.

