The PS5's main menu has a lot of useful widgets, information, and all of your games in a nice row for you to pick from. But it also has menu music that plays, which can either be soothing or irritating, depending on your tastes. Luckily, it can be toggle on or off at any time. So whether you've just purchased a new PS5, or you've perhaps just grown tired of hearing the music, here's how you can turn off your PS5's menu music.
How to turn off PS5 menu music
When you're ready to turn off your PS5's menu music, follow the steps below.
Step 1: Navigate to Settings by clicking the gear in the top right corner of the main menu.
Step 2: Click Sound.
Step 3: Click Audio Output.
Step 4: Scroll down to the General tab.
Step 5: Select Home Screen Music and toggle it off.