How to turn off PS5 menu music

The last weekend of the month is always a bit of an awkward spot. While most of us will be diving deep into Monster Hunter Wilds, the rest of us are in a bit of a holding pattern until the next set of PlayStation Plus games hit the service on Tuesday. We already know what those will be, but you will still need some games to play over the weekend. March itself isn't as packed with massive upcoming PS5 games besides Assassin's Creed: Shadows, so this is the perfect time to check out some of the amazing games on Plus that you might not have given a shot when first released.

Session: Skate Sim

Session: Skate Sim - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Activision has been teasing a Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3+4 reveal for months now, but we will finally learn what exactly is happening with this franchise on March 4 when the countdown timer ticks down. Ratings and leaks have all but confirmed it will be what we all expect, but if you want to get your skateboarding fix early, Session: Skate Sim is your best option on Plus without any Tony Hawk games on the service. As the name suggests, this is more of a skating sim than an arcade game like Tony Hawk, but still a cool take on the game that plays like one of those old '90s skateboarding videos using a low-angle, fish-eye lens perspective. There are no goals or objectives so the amount of fun you get out of it is completely up to you.