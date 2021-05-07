How to unlock all Research Titles in Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap is a game that is somewhat narrow but very deep. There aren’t a ton of stages or a bunch of items and gadgets to unlock, but what is there is utilized to the fullest. Just going through a stage once is only scratching the surface of what you can discover there. Even getting a picture of a Pokémon can, and should, be done multiple times for different rankings and to see how many different poses and interactions you can capture them performing.

Nintendo games have never had a direct equivalent to trophies or achievements across their games. Some games, including New Pokémon Snap, do include their own bespoke challenges for that specific game. Here, we have Research Titles, and a whole lot of them at that. If you’re the type to go for 100% completion, which is not hard to imagine for a Pokémon fan, then you’ll have to unlock each and every title in the game. Here’s a full list of all the Research Titles and how to unlock them.

What are Research Titles and what do they give you?

As briefly mentioned, Research Titles are little mini-challenges or achievements you can unlock as you play New Pokémon Snap. They are unlocked by performing certain actions a number of times or doing a specific task you might otherwise not do. Some Research Titles also unlock things like new stickers, filters, frames, and profile icons as well, so they are well worth the trouble. None of them are terribly difficult, and a good amount you will get naturally, but there are some that are quite tricky and time-consuming too. You can check which Titles you still need to get by going to Your Space via the Lab before referencing this list.

We’ve broken down the Titles based on what type of action is required to get them as best we could.

Research-related Titles

Photo Program Newbie

Research Florio Nature Park for the first time.

Dam Completed

Discover the route that leads over Bidoof’s dam in Florio Nature Park.

Lab Explorer

Discover a route in the research camp that leads into the lab.

Lental Research team

Research Belusylva Island for the first time.

Path to the Swamp

Discover a route in Founja Jungle that leads to the swamp.

Hindsight Waterfall

Discover a route in Founja Jungle that leads to the other side of the waterfall.

Four Seasons

See all four seasons in Elsewhere Forest.

Mysterious Sunny Spot

Discover a route in Elsewhere Forest that leads to a sunny area.

Ocean Research Team

Research the Maricopia Islands for the first time.

Private Beach

Discover a route on Blushing Beach that leads to a hidden beach.

Blue Hole

Discover a route in Maricopia Reef that leads to a blue hole.

Under the Sea

Discover a route on the Lental Seafloor that leads to an undersea cave.

Desert Research Team

Research Voluca Island for the first time.

Oasis Tour Guide

Research all routes around the oasis in the Sweltering Sands.

Blue Magma

Discover a route in Fireflow Volcano that leads to a cave with blue lava.

Banquet of Fire

Register the Illumina Pokémon Volcarona to your Photodex.

Distant Land Research Team

Research Durice Island for the first time.

Giant Crystals

Discover a route in Outaway Cave that leads to giant crystals.

Accomplished Research Team

Research Aurus Island for the first time.

Elevator of Light

Discover the path of light in the Ruins of Remembrance that leads above ground.

Brief Awakening

Register the Illumina Pokémon Xerneas to your Photodex.

Grand Research Team

Research all areas in the Lental region.

Fledgling Researcher

Max out your research level on one course.

Full-Fledged Researcher

Max out your research level on six courses.

Head Researcher

Max out your research level on all courses.

Photography-related Titles

Camera Fan

Snap a total of 500 photos.

Practice Makes Perfect

Snap a total of 1,000 photos.

Getting Better All the Time

Snap a total of 1,500 photos.

Camera Hobbyist

Snap a total of 3,000 photos.

Full of Memories

Snap a total of 5,000 photos.

Gold Collector

Get a total of 100 gold photo evaluations from Professor Mirror.

Diamond Collector

Get a total of 100 diamond photo evaluations from Professor Mirror.

Where’s the Main Subject?

Snap a total of 100 photos without a main subject.

Sports Photographer

Show the professor one photo each of 100 species of Pokémon on the move.

Food Photographer

Show the professor one photo each of 100 species of Pokémon eating something.

Joy Photographer

Show the professor one photo each of 100 species of happy Pokémon.

Scoop Photographer

Show the professor one photo each of 100 species of Pokémon doing something interesting.

Sleep Photographer

Show the professor one photo each of 50 species of Pokémon sleeping.

Underwater Photographer

Show the professor one photo each of 25 species of Pokémon swimming.

Flying Photographer

Show the professor one photo each of 25 species of Pokémon flying.

Photodex-related Titles

Beginner Photographer

Register 50 species of Pokémon to your Photodex.

Amateur Photographer

Register 100 species of Pokémon to your Photodex.

Professional Photographer

Register 150 species of Pokémon to your Photodex.

Top-Notch Photographer

Register 200 species of Pokémon to your Photodex.

Genius Photographer

Register all Pokémon to your Photodex.

Lental Student

Complete the Photodex data for five species of Pokémon by registering a photo in each star category from one star to four stars.

Lental Research Assistant

Complete the Photodex data for 50 species of Pokémon by registering a photo in each star category from one star to four stars.

Lental Sage

Completely fill in all the Pokémon data in your Photodex by registering a photo in each star category from one star to four stars.

Botanist

Register all the crystablooms to your Photodex.

Historian

Register all the ancient ruins to your Photodex.

Trainee Archivist

Get a total Photodex score of 500,000 points or more.

Decent Archivist

Get a total Photodex score of 1,000,000 points or more.

Professional Archivist

Get a total Photodex score of 1,500,00 points or more.

Famous Archivist

Get a total Photodex score of 2,000,0000 points or more.

Great Archivist

Get a total Photodex score of 3,000,000 points or more.

Normal Collector

Register 20 species of Normal-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Fire Collector

Register 10 species of Fire-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Water Collector

Register 30 species of Water-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Ice Collector

Register 15 species of Ice-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Electric Collector

Register 10 species of Electric-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Fighting Collector

Register 5 species of Fighting-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Fairy Collector

Register 10 species of Fairy-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Poison Collector

Register 10 species of Poison-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Ground Collector

Register 15 species of Ground-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Ghost Collector

Register 10 species of Ghost-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Grass Collector

Register 20 species of Grass-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Flying Collector

Register 30 species of Flying-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Bug Collector

Register 15 species of Bug-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Rock Collector

Register 10 species of Rock-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Dragon Collector

Register five species of Dragon-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Dark Collector

Register 10 species of Dark-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Steel Collector

Register three species of Steel-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Psychic Collector

Register 10 species of Psychic-type Pokémon to your Photodex.

Seafloor Den

Discover a route on the Lental Seafloor that leads to Lugia’s lair.

Vivillon Collector

Get photos of all the Vivillon with different wing patterns.

Eevee Fanatic

Register photos of Eevee and all its Evolutions to your Photodex.

Technique-related Titles

Best Shot

Get a score of 5,000 points or more on a photo evaluation.

Best Shot Collection

Get a score of 4,000 points or more on a photo evaluation 50 times.

Nice Pose

Get a score of 1,000 points or more in the Pose category during a photo evaluation.

Iconic Scenes

Get a score of 1,000 points or more in the Pose category 50 times.

As Big as Possible!

Get a score of 2,0000 points or more in the Size category during a photo evaluation.

The Bigger the Better!

Get a score of 2,000 points or more in the Size category 50 times.

Look This Way!

Get a score of 1,000 points or more in the Direction category during a photo evaluation.

The Perfect Angel!

Get a score of 1,000 points or more in the Direction category 50 times.

Smack-Dab in the Middle!

Get a score of 1,000 points or more in the Placement category during a photo evaluation.

Machinelike Precision

Get a score of 1,0000 points or more in the Placement category 50 times.

Together with Friends

Get a score of 500 points or more in the Other Pokémon category during a photo evaluation.

A Collection of Friends

Get a score of 500 points or more in the Other Pokémon category 50 times.

Keeping Score

Get a total course score of 30,000,000 points or more.

High Scorer

Get a total course score of 40,000,000 points or more.

Top Ranker

Get a total course score of 50,000,000 points or more.

Action-related Titles

Apprentice Detective

Use the scan function to analyze 30 research spots.

Assistant Detective

Use the scan function to analyze 60 research spots.

Great Detective

Use the scan function to analyze all research spots.

Pokémon Feeder

Feed Pokémon a total of 100 fluffruit.

Pro Pokémon Feeder

Feed Pokémon a total of 500 fluffruit.

Megnificent Pokémon Feeder

Feed Pokémon a total of 1,000 fluffruit.

Pokémon Lurer

Get Pokémon to move a total of 6.21 miles by using fluffruit.

Crystabloom Festival

Use Illumina orbs to light up a total of 1,000 crystablooms.

Online-related Titles

I’ve Started Posting

Post a total of 1 photos online.

Social Media Pro

Post a total of 50 photos online.

Social Media Master

Post a total of 1,000 photos online.

Photo Critic

Give out a total of 1,000 Sweet! medals online.

Newbie Poster

Get a total of 1 Sweet! medals online.

Regular Poster

Get a total of 100 Sweet! medals online.

Popular Poster

Get a total of 1,000 Sweet! medals online.

Star Poster

Get a total of 100,000 Sweet! medals online.

Influencer

Get a total of 1,000,000 Sweet! medals online.

