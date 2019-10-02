Thanks to the recent software updates, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can now use their respective console controllers to play games on Apple devices.

The new iOS update allows users to easily pair your DualShock 4 or select Xbox One controllers via Bluetooth with your favorite Apple products. Including the iPad, Apple TV, or any other device with the iOS 13 software installed.

Although there are no restrictions as to what games you can use either controller, he new update is ideal for if you play a lot of Fortnite on your phone, installed the recently-released Call of Duty: Mobile on your iPad; or want to check out the offerings available on the Apple Arcade.

When it comes to setting up the controller with the device, it is incredibly straightforward. However, the pairing process will vary depending on the OS on each Apply product and controller you’re using.

Step 1: Place your controller in pairing mode

Regardless of which controller you use, you’re going to need to place it in pairing mode.

For DualShock 4, simultaneously press and hold both the “Share” button and the PS home button (the center button below the touchpad). You’ll know the controller is ready to pair when the light bar on the top of the device begins to blink.

To pair your Xbox One controller, first, you’ll need to check it; it’s ready for Bluetooth-pairing. What’s interesting about the Xbox One controllers is that you can quickly identify which controller offers Bluetooth. Controllers that support Bluetooth have the plastic around the Xbox button that has the same color as the controller’s primary color. Non-Bluetooth controllers are easily spotted as the plastic around the Xbox button has a color that matches the bumpers as shown in the photo below.

If you have a Bluetooth Xbox One controller, hold down the button shaped like the Xbox One logo on the top of the controller until the logo’s backlight begins to flicker.

Step 2: Pairing the Controller with iOS devices and Apple TV

Once your controller is ready to pair, head over to the settings on your Apple device and tap “Bluetooth,” it’s the first option you see in your settings. You should see the controller listed. Depending on which one you are pairing it will either display “DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller” or “Xbox One Wireless Controller,” click the applicable controller, and you’re ready to go. If you want to use the controller to play a game, just hit the controller’s button symbol (Xbox One symbol or the PlayStation symbol).

The Apple TV setup is very similar but with a few differences. Bootup your Apple TV and head to the settings. Scroll down until you find “Remotes and Devices.” Once you are there, you should see a “Bluetooth” option, click on that, and either controller should appear under “Other Devices” click on the respective controller shown, and you’re officially setup.

Step 3: Unpairing, the Controllers

To disconnect the controller from the device, head back to the Bluetooth option in your Apple settings, and click “disconnect” on the applicable device.

