IGN buys digital storefront Humble Bundle, which promises no changes

Why it matters to you Humble Bundle has raised millions of dollars for charity since its launch and new ownership could bring some changes to the store.

TechCrunch has reported that IGN has bought Humble Bundle. The team at Humble Bundle insists that nothing will change in regards to how the company operates and that “we will keep our own office, culture, and amazing team with IGN helping us further our plans.”

Humble Bundle is a digital store most well-known for offering a monthly selection of various bundles related to video games, software, comic books, table-top gaming, and other things, to consumers who pay anywhere from a $1 or more to unlock various product tiers. The more you pay, the more items you unlock. The bundles can be a great way to save on some new games or books, but, more importantly, they are a great way to help out a good cause as much of the proceeds from Humble Bundle sales go to various charities. As of 2017, the company has raised more than $100 million for various charitable organizations.

In addition to the monthly bundles, there is also a more traditonal store which is aimed at indie game developers who want a way to showcase their games. In the case of the traditonal shop, 10 percent of the proceeds go to charities so it still offers a way to help out those in need while picking up some great games.

The final way to make use of Humble Bundle is via the Humble Monthly Bundle which launched in 2015. This is a subscription-based service which costs $12 a month and gives users new games to download every month. The games included in the bundle often cost more than that when buying them separately. For example, this month’s game is The Elder Scrolls Online which currently retails for $20.

As of right now, Humble Bundle has stated that the company will not be making any changes despite the new ownership and IGN has not released any statements contradict this. So, at least for now, it appears that fans of Humble Bundle have little to fear from this purchase as it looks like business will continue as usual.