  1. Gaming

iiRcade’s premium Dead Cells arcade cabinet is a thing of beauty

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Home arcade company iiRcade is releasing a new premium line of cabinets featuring a fresh visual redesign and improved audio. The first premium edition is a cabinet design based on indie hit Dead Cells.

Annouced at CES 2022, the new offering from iiRcade is a home arcade cabinet with a unique twist. The machine hooks up to a shop where players can purchase and download new titles to the machine. The service’s library includes classics like Burger Time and modern indies like Kunai.

iiRcade's Dead Cells arcade cabinet stands in a smoky corridor.

The new premium model gives the cabinet a makeover. It features a taller, 64-inch frame with a curved top. The design more closely resembles old-school arcade machines with a light-up marquee and newly redesigned speaker grill.

While the machine’s internal hardware and screen are identical to the original iiRcade model, the premium version will get an audio boost. iiRcade announced a new partnership with JBL to bring JBL Audio to the cabinet. That’s a first-of-its-kind partnership for home arcade cabinets.

The first premium edition cabinet is a stunner. It features a design based around indie hit Dead Cells, which is available to buy and play on iiRcade machines. It has a purple marquee featuring the game’s logo and detailed art around the cabinet.

The Dead Cells cabinet will be available for pre-order starting in spring 2022, though no proper release date is set. Pricing information has yet to be revealed either. Currently, a standard iiRcade cabinet can cost up to $800 depending on the model, though holiday recently discounts took the base edition down to $300.

Editors' Recommendations

TP-Link enters U.S. smart home market with salvo of devices

Tapo C320WS security camera mounted outdoors with lights on.

AT&T’s Fusion 5G is the carrier’s newest affordable 5G smartphone

The front view of the AT&T Fusion 5G smartphone.

Laptops with foldable screens might finally become a reality in 2022

Foldable laptop running Windows 10.

Your Whirlpool smart oven can now act as an air fryer, too

The Whirlpool Smart Oven line is getting an air fry mode.

CES is hosting a high-speed autonomous car race this year. Here’s how to tune in

autonomous race car

Asus may have accidentally leaked the upcoming ROG Phone 6, Zenfone 9

A possible early render of the Asus ROG Phone 6.

The best Star Wars games on PC

star wars jedi fallen order review featured

Verizon moves forward with 5G UW expansion despite airline concerns

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Norton has a crypto miner for PCs that can’t be easily uninstalled

A screenshot of the Norton Crypto panel in Norton 360.

How to watch Asus’ The Incredible Unfolds event at CES 2022 tomorrow

asus foldable how to watch launch event

How to organize your work from home with Google Workday routine

braillenote touch plus qualcomm technologies handling business at home

Start the new year with a new 65-inch 4K TV under $500

LG 65-inch Class UP7000 on a white background.

We can’t believe how cheap the Surface Pro 8 is at Best Buy today

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet mode.