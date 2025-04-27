 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Inzoi update: 5 key things we learned from Kjun’s open letter

By
Zois getting married in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

The Sims has maintained its dominance of life sims since it launched in 2000, and perhaps that’s why Inzoi has garnered so much attention. Between its incredible graphics and the surprising depth it brings for an early access game, Inzoi could go toe-to-toe with one of the most firmly entrenched franchises in gaming history.

That’s why the relative lack of updates has left many early adopters disappointed. When Inzoi first opened into early access, it had almost 90,000 players, but that has dropped down to around 5,000. That isn’t a sign of failure, but rather that players have explored most of the content and are waiting for more to be released and for more updates that foster long-term engagement.

Recommended Videos

Like The Sims, you can get a job, get married, and even have a baby. You can even drive a car. And one area where Inzoi definitely beats out The Sims? Character creation. You can spend hours fine-tuning your Zoi to look almost just like yourself (to a degree that borders on Uncanny Valley, honestly).

Four Zois talking in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Recently, director Hyungjun ‘Kjun’ Kim shared an open letter in the form of a social media post that promised better communication with the community.

Related

The developers are dedicated to making the game what players expect

In the opening words of the letter, Kjun thanked the community for their continued support and apologized for its more troublesome aspects. “Some of you may have experienced crashes or found the available content lacking. I deeply apologize for any frustration this may have caused,” he writes.

“The inZOI team always keeps an eye on the messages you send, and we are committed to working even harder to reciprocate your kindness. Although we may be lacking right now, we are determined to prove that this is not just another “Early Access” game that just takes advantage of it. We truly wish to communicate with you, build this game together, and remain dedicated to that promise.”

Inzoi will receive a dedicated Discord channel

One of the most exciting takeaways from Kjun’s letter is the announcement of a Discord channel where the development team and players can chat in real-time. “…we plan to establish a dedicated channel on Discord, where we can actively discuss and reflect on your feedback together,” Kjun writes. “Our goal is to grow and evolve Inzoi day by day and week by week, ensuring it becomes the best possible experience for everyone.”

The Discord will allow the team to keep players updated regularly and more easily discuss changes and complaints.

Zoi with baby in hospital in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

The team is going to take a short break

It’s no surprise that the Krafton team is exhausted. A game launch is an extensive endeavor, and the team had to scramble to fix a few major issues immediately following launch (including the removal of DRM before early access went live.) “At the moment, our team is a bit worn out from launch preparations, so we will be taking a short break to recharge,” Kjun writes.

The team will launch the Discord and resume work after a break. While Kjun doesn’t specify how long this break will be, the roadmap promises an update in May and the next in August. It might be a somewhat slow summer for the game as the team recuperates, but the content that’s scheduled to release in the latter half of the year will make up for it.

Stability will be the main focus

Although the Inzoi team will focus on smaller, more frequent updates, they want to ensure gameplay remains stable and that crashes happen as rarely as possible. “I also recognize that frequent updates can sometimes introduce unexpected issues,” Kjun says. “There, we will prioritize stability and be thorough in our internal reviews before implementing new changes.”

Create a Zoi in inZOI.
inZOI Studio

The promise of well-thought-out updates is welcome at time when a routine hotfix can sometimes cause more damage than improvements. Just take a look at the recent update to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered that threw its graphics settings into chaos. With a dedication to stability, perhaps Inzoi players won’t have to worry when an update rolls in.

More updates are coming, and soon

Although he didn’t outright provide a date in his letter, the Inzoi roadmap shows its first update in May. It will add an adoption system, in-game cheat codes, a mod kit, and much more. There is also DLC called Kucingku Cat Island planned for release on August 8 (International Cat Day) and will probably let you adopt a pet.

Kjun’s letter read like a heartfelt message rather than a corporate press release and was well-received by fans. One dubbed it the “realest post-launch message from a dev” ever. As an early access game, fans shouldn’t expect perfection from Inzoi. The game has already delivered on many fronts and can only get better from here.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
5 things we want to see in Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents
A Trainer speaks with his Bidoof.

In typical Nintendo fashion, the company recently announced a Pokémon Presents news video with little advance notice. The video, which premieres at 6 p.m. PT on August 18, promises to give players more information on the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as the highly-anticipated open-world Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While both games already have a release date and a trailer, this is the fans' opportunity to learn even more about the games -- and criticize them, as the Pokémon community generally does. With that in mind, here are five things that we'd love to see in this week's Pokémon Presents.

Connectivity features
Trading, battling, and otherwise playing with others locally and around the world is a hallmark of Pokémon games. It's unclear how either of the new  games will allow players to interact with others. Sword and Shield's Wild Area was a step in a new direction for the series, giving fans the closest thing to real-time player interaction that the series ever had. It makes sense that Arceus, a game built on a seemingly open-world framework, would allow players to do something similar. It's also possible that player interaction will be built into the game's story or main mechanics somehow. We'd love to hear more about how trading and the like with other players will work.

Read more
5 changes we want to see in future Pokémon Unite updates
Pokemon and their trainers welcome players to the world of Unite.

Two weeks after its release, Pokémon Unite is still going strong. Nintendo and TiMi's new Pokémon-themed multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) debuted two weeks ago on the Switch, and it's already received its first balance patch. (Charizard got a buff, thank goodness.)

Though it's a fun game at its core and the gameplay is solid, this Pokémon adventure is marred with a lot of junk and missing some important features. As a free-to-start game, Unite is extremely likely to continue receiving new content and gameplay updates in the future, particularly with a mobile launch on the way in September. With that in mind, here are five things that we really want to see in future updates.
Expanded in-game information
One of Unite's most baffling omissions is the lack of information presented on the screen during a match. While the game was undoubtedly designed to be played on smaller screens and the developers likely didn't want to crowd the player's view with too much information, they erred on the side of too little.

Read more
The best Mario Kart 8 setup
A cast of Mario characters racing in Mario Kart 8.

The Nintendo Switch library is brimming with amazing games for kids and games for adults, but the one that appeals to gamers of all ages has to be Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This kart racer is great fun to play casually, but those who want to push their kart racing skills to the limit will find a lot of depth in the mechanics. In particular, the dozens of ways you can set up your kart does way more than change up its appearance. Depending on your character, the type of kart, choice of tires, and glider all change your stats on the race course. Once you hit the higher CCs and start racing competitively, these stats can determine if you finish first or last. We've been tinkering under the hoods of our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe karts ever since the WiiU days so we'll be your trusty mechanic and give you the best Mario Kart 8 setup.

How to make the fastest Mario Kart 8 setup

Read more