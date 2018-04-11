‘Jade Empire,’ ‘The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’ now playable on Xbox One

Share

Microsoft recently gave Xbox One users the ability to play a selection of original Xbox games on the console, allowing players to relive the great memories they had when the Xbox brand was still in its infancy. A slew of additional original Xbox games have been added to the backward compatibility program, and they include some all-time greats.

On April 17, you’ll be able to play BioWare’s Jade Empire on Xbox One, as well as Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Both role-playing games were critically acclaimed, though BioWare left its martial arts fantasy behind in favor of the Mass Effect series.

Other games coming on April 17 include Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Panzer Dragoon Orta, SSX 3, and Conker: Live & Reloaded. Live & Reloaded is a partial remake of the Nintendo 64 game Conker’s Bad Fur Day, which was released on Xbox One as part of Rare Replay.

Blinx: The Time Sweeper was released early in the Xbox’s lifespan, and the time-shifting cat was envisioned as a mascot to rival Mario and Sonic. Of course, that didn’t happen, and the Master Chief took his place as the face (or helmet) of Xbox.

On April 26, several other original Xbox games come to Xbox One backward compatibility, including Destroy All Humans and Full Spectrum Warrior. The kicker, however, is the collection of Star Wars games being added. The list includes the original Star Wars Battlefront and its sequel, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Republic Commando, and Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. The original Knights of the Old Republic game was previously made available through the program, and is still compatible with Xbox One.

Sonic Generations, originally released on Xbox 360, is also now playable on Xbox One, and the 360 games Portal 2, Red Dead Redemption, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Gears of War 2, and Darksiders have been given Xbox One X enhancements to make them look even better. It’s worth noting the image Microsoft included with the announcement actually shows a copy of Darksiders II, though only the first game has received this update. Both remastered Xbox One games will also soon have Xbox One X support, however.