Steam advertisement confirms ‘Just Cause 4’ following leak

Share

Avalanche Studios has to be one of the busiest developers on the planet. The Swedish studio is already working on Rage 2 for Bethesda, as well as the self-published shooter Generation Zero, and now a pulled Steam advertisement has revealed Just Cause 4 is also in the works.

Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett spotted a pre-purchase advertisement for Just Cause 4 on June 7, though clicking on it didn’t provide any additional information. The image shows the game’s title alongside protagonist Rico Rodriguez, who has an assault rifle strapped to his back. Behind the title are a few trees and a stormy sky filled with lightning, but the image doesn’t give us a hint as to where the game takes place.

The previous game, Just Cause 3, received somewhat positive reviews from critics for its over-the-top action and destructible environments, but the game ran into severe technical problems on consoles. These resulted in the framerate dropping to nearly unplayable levels, and only some of these issues were fixed in the years following its release. The game was given away as a freebie through PlayStation Plus last August, so you might already be able to try it out if you’ve been a longtime subscriber.

The Just Cause series is famous for its enormous open worlds — among the largest in video games — and Just Cause 3 gave players numerous ways to traverse them. In addition to all sorts of vehicles, a grappling hook and wing suit allowed Rico to quickly zip his way from objective to objective, and the hook could even be used to send buildings crashing to the ground.

We’ll likely hear about Just Cause 4 during Square Enix’ E3 press conference on Monday, June 11 at 1 p.m. ET, but it won’t be the only game from Avalanche shown at E3. Bethesda will show off Rage 2 — which is being co-developed with original Rage studio Id Software — at its show on June 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET. It’s unclear if the post-apocalyptic cooperative shooter Generation Zero will make an appearance at E3, but the game is scheduled to arrive to consoles and PC in 2019.

Where are you hoping we go for Just Cause 4, and do you want to see the world increase in size? Let us know in the comments!