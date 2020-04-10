  1. Gaming

League of Legends fans raise $6 million, but they’re not done yet

By

League of Legends players raised a massive $6 million for Riot Games’ Social Impact Fund through its Dawnbringer Karma fundraiser. Now they get to choose where that money goes.

Riot Games announced the much-needed good news Friday after the Dawnbringer Karma fundraiser finished its first step by letting players purchase the limited-edition skin of in-game hero Karma along with other cosmetic items like chromas and emotes.

And while it’s not the first time money from League of Legends purchases have gone to a cause, this does mark the first time the players have a say in which cause. Voting is open now through April 23 within the League of Legends client. There, players can vote for one of three nonprofits in their region. When the voting period closes, the nonprofit with the most votes will receive 50% of its regional charity pool, and the other organizations will split the remaining regional charity pool funds. Riot Games guaranteed each charity involved a minimum grant of $10,000.

“We’re going to let players have agency and vote on which specific local cause matters most to them,” Jeffrey Burrell, Riot’s head of corporate social responsibility, told Digital Trends. “The Riot Games Social Impact fund allows us to use these in-game fundraisers to essentially give agency back to the players. Rather than just saying, ‘We’re going to support this one cause,’ we’ve done a lot of research to understand what players care about specifically in their region.”

So far, the Riot Games Social Impact fund has partnered with 46 nonprofits throughout the world. This gives its worldwide fan base the opportunity to better find groups they recognize or feel more passionately about.

“As a global organization, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to serve players from diverse backgrounds around the world, and we feel an innate responsibility to operate at a hyper-local level,” Dylan Jadeja, president of Riot Games, said in a release. “We believe that leveraging our platform to give players agency in choosing the causes that matter most to their local communities is incredibly meaningful, and hope to continue finding opportunities to empower our players to give back in ways that resonate with them.”

Editors' Recommendations

Best Nintendo Switch games (April 2020)

Nintendo Switch with Rocket League

Everything we know about Apex Legends cross-platform support

apex legends system override collection deja loot crypto

Apex Legends’ solo experience negatively impacts shooter

apex legends charge rifle nerf

WHO’s Play Apart Together campaign uses games to promote social distancing

Play Apart Together

Here’s how to get your powerful Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers relic weapon

ffxiv shadowbringers relic weapon guide steps resistence 00

Google Stadia Pro goes free for two months after struggling at launch

google stadia

Cheap Gaming Laptops: Huge savings on Acer, MSI, and Razer

PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller is a return to Sony’s legacy of innovation

The best Mario games, ranked from best to worst

How to make a Minecraft server

How to unlock characters, new modes, boards, and more in Super Mario Party

super mario party how to unlock characters challenge road guide unlockables feature img

What is VSync, and when should you use it?

Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review

Kids bored at home? Treat them to an Xbox One S or Xbox One X on the cheap

xbox one x 4k resolution list glamour shot

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be delayed again, still on track for September

All Fortnite season 2 weekly challenges