275 Lego Black Friday deals are still available right now — From $5

John Alexander
By
A woman holds at a put together Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet.
Lego

While you might be done with your Thanksgiving leftover, it appears that Best Buy isn’t done with their Black Friday leftovers. And that is especially true when it comes to Legos. We’ve found over 250 deals on Lego sets, with the cheapest as low as $5. If you’re a fan of Lego, this is probably the best collection of Black Friday deals still going on out there. Even if you’re not, it’s still a great way to get a nice stocking stuffer for your kids, family’s kids, or a lucky recipient at a donation drive. To shop the whole set of deals, simply tap the button below. Otherwise, read on for a selection of our favorite deals in the, admittedly large, collection.

Persisting Lego Black Friday deals worth buying

With so many deals to shop from, it may feel like you don’t have time to look at them all. Luckily, you don’t need to. Here’s what you might want to buy based on your needs:

For a great toy to donate, check out the which is now just a hair over $5. It is a fun toy in its own right — a toy motorbike that you pull back, let go, and watch zoom ahead — and it doesn’t require other Legos to have fun with, so kids aged 5+ from any background can enjoy it.

Don't Miss:

Three great stocking stuffers for children you know well also appear in the set. This (now $5) is perfect for your little Nintendo fan. Marvel / Black Panther fans will enjoy the toy (now $7). Parents of babies 1.5 years+ will appreciate the for only $7.

Fans of Star Wars that want premium Lego products will enjoy the set, which is currently discounted to $56 from $70.

If a beautiful surprise for adults is what you seek, look no further than the 771-piece building kit. It gives all of the creativity and craft of flower and plant arranging without all of the hassle of arranging for them to be watered. The kit is now $40, down $10 from its usual $50.

Again, there are so many more sets to choose from in this deal. Tap the button below to get all of the continuing Black Friday deals on Lego from Best Buy. Your tastes will naturally vary from ours, so if you didn’t see something above that piqued your interests, don’t be afraid to dig into the deals yourself.

The best Lego Black Friday deals on Star Wars, Marvel, and more
Lego version of the International Space Station

As today dawns on Black Friday proper, we are finally getting a look at some of the best Black Friday deals of the month on Lego sets, and we're happy to say there are a lot of great ones. While there are, of course, many great deals on popular franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, Technics, and Speed Champions, there are also a lot of excellent deals on general Lego sets that aren't franchise-themed. Either way, there's a huge selection, especially with so many of them coming out of the Walmart Black Friday Lego sale, so be sure to check everything available there, too.
Black Friday Lego Marvel deals

The Lego and Marvel collaboration has brought joy to children for years now. If you want a cheap way to collect figures from your favorite Marvel comics, movies and TV shows, Lego sets are a great place to start. Below we've pulled some cheap sets that include adult-focused sets like the Infinity Gauntlet and full-size action figures as well as some kid-friendly sets that focus on a mini-fig with some scenery.

Best Black Friday Deals Still Available: Laptops, TVs, Apple
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday may be over, but there are plenty of fantastic Black Friday deals still available on everything from laptops and TVs to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. We've also found a Keurig for $45, almost 50% off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and so much more. Join me as I sift through the remnants of the sales still happening at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and a host of other retailers, as well as the manufacturers themselves, to see what's left and what's worth buying. And if you don't see something you like, or missed out on a killer deal on Black Friday that's not around this weekend, it could come back on Cyber Monday. Let's dive in.
Best Black Friday TV Deals

48-inch LG A2 OLED 4K TV -- $550, was $1200
75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV -- $580, was $750

Xbox Series S Black Friday deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

Black Friday is officially here, and that means you can grab a current-gen console for less than MSRP. While the Xbox Series S got a bad reputation when it first came out, the last year or two have really shown where it shines. For those who have older TVs and monitors that run 1080p, the Xbox Series S is a budget-friendly way for folks to play the latest games. And sure, it might not be able to hit 4k and high resolutions, but so many console games are locked to 60hz and sometimes struggle with 4K graphics, so the Xbox Series S is doing quite well overall. Luckily, there are many great Black Friday deals you can grab for the Xbox Series S, especially if you're looking for a game or accessor, as well as Black Friday Series X deals for those looking for a console with a little more oomph.
Best Xbox Series S Black Friday deals

Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of deals available for the Xbox Series S right now. Even so, there is a deal where you can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, so that's worth picking up if you plan to buy the Xbox Series S. There are some more Black Friday PS5 deals out there if you're willing to switch consoles (or want both in your arsenal).

