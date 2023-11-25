While you might be done with your Thanksgiving leftover, it appears that Best Buy isn’t done with their Black Friday leftovers. And that is especially true when it comes to Legos. We’ve found over 250 deals on Lego sets, with the cheapest as low as $5. If you’re a fan of Lego, this is probably the best collection of Black Friday deals still going on out there. Even if you’re not, it’s still a great way to get a nice stocking stuffer for your kids, family’s kids, or a lucky recipient at a donation drive. To shop the whole set of deals, simply tap the button below. Otherwise, read on for a selection of our favorite deals in the, admittedly large, collection.

Persisting Lego Black Friday deals worth buying

With so many deals to shop from, it may feel like you don’t have time to look at them all. Luckily, you don’t need to. Here’s what you might want to buy based on your needs:

For a great toy to donate, check out the which is now just a hair over $5. It is a fun toy in its own right — a toy motorbike that you pull back, let go, and watch zoom ahead — and it doesn’t require other Legos to have fun with, so kids aged 5+ from any background can enjoy it.

Three great stocking stuffers for children you know well also appear in the set. This (now $5) is perfect for your little Nintendo fan. Marvel / Black Panther fans will enjoy the toy (now $7). Parents of babies 1.5 years+ will appreciate the for only $7.

Fans of Star Wars that want premium Lego products will enjoy the set, which is currently discounted to $56 from $70.

If a beautiful surprise for adults is what you seek, look no further than the 771-piece building kit. It gives all of the creativity and craft of flower and plant arranging without all of the hassle of arranging for them to be watered. The kit is now $40, down $10 from its usual $50.

Again, there are so many more sets to choose from in this deal. Tap the button below to get all of the continuing Black Friday deals on Lego from Best Buy. Your tastes will naturally vary from ours, so if you didn’t see something above that piqued your interests, don’t be afraid to dig into the deals yourself.

