Lego Cyber Monday deals should be over by now, but don’t tell Amazon, which is still offering discounts on more than 1,000 Lego sets. Whether you’re planning to buy Lego for yourself or for a loved one, you’ll enjoy savings on everything from simple builds to the most complicated pieces — including sets that depict some of the most popular series and brands today. Feel free to look at everything that’s on sale, but you need to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains.

What to buy in Amazon’s Lego sale

Amazon’s ongoing Lego sale is a great opportunity to buy some of the basics, whether you’re a beginner or you’ve already lost track of how many Lego sets you’ve built. There are offers like the LEGO Classic Green Baseplate for instead of $8 for savings of $3, and 50 pieces of the Lego 2×2 Black Brick for following a $16 discount on its original price of $25. There are also some simple sets like the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter and the LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure , both originally priced at $10.

For those who want more of a challenge, go for one of the more Lego sets with references to pop culture. There’s the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite for fans of the iconic boy band, which is from $100 for $34 in savings, and the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, which is from $450 for $90 in savings. You can also get the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster instead of $550 for a $225 discount, and the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors’ Edition instead of $500 for a $150 discount.

If you’re always on the lookout for Lego deals, and for some reason you missed the offers from Cyber Monday, don’t worry because there are more than 1,000 Lego sets that are still on sale from Amazon. There’s surely something for everyone among all of these offers, but you’re going to have to act fast because there’s no telling when these discounts will end. Whether you already saw a deal that you like from the ones that we’ve highlighted above, or you want to see what else is available, our advice is that you shouldn’t be wasting any more time.

Editors' Recommendations