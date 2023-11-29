 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

1,000+ Lego deals are still live at Amazon following Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lego

Lego Cyber Monday deals should be over by now, but don’t tell Amazon, which is still offering discounts on more than 1,000 Lego sets. Whether you’re planning to buy Lego for yourself or for a loved one, you’ll enjoy savings on everything from simple builds to the most complicated pieces — including sets that depict some of the most popular series and brands today. Feel free to look at everything that’s on sale, but you need to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains.

What to buy in Amazon’s Lego sale

Amazon’s ongoing Lego sale is a great opportunity to buy some of the basics, whether you’re a beginner or you’ve already lost track of how many Lego sets you’ve built. There are offers like the LEGO Classic Green Baseplate for instead of $8 for savings of $3, and 50 pieces of the Lego 2×2 Black Brick for following a $16 discount on its original price of $25. There are also some simple sets like the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter and the LEGO Minecraft The Swamp Adventure , both originally priced at $10.

For those who want more of a challenge, go for one of the more Lego sets with references to pop culture. There’s the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite for fans of the iconic boy band, which is from $100 for $34 in savings, and the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, which is from $450 for $90 in savings. You can also get the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster instead of $550 for a $225 discount, and the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors’ Edition instead of $500 for a $150 discount.

Related

If you’re always on the lookout for Lego deals, and for some reason you missed the offers from Cyber Monday, don’t worry because there are more than 1,000 Lego sets that are still on sale from Amazon. There’s surely something for everyone among all of these offers, but you’re going to have to act fast because there’s no telling when these discounts will end. Whether you already saw a deal that you like from the ones that we’ve highlighted above, or you want to see what else is available, our advice is that you shouldn’t be wasting any more time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals: Consoles, games, and accessories
Xbox Series X on a table.

If you were worried that you missed your chance to get the Xbox Series X with a discount, you should breathe a sigh of relief as the console is among the fantastic offers of Cyber Monday deals. There are lots of great options, not just for the console, but also for games and accessories. That makes this an excellent time to either grab the system, further build your collection for it, or expand its power.
Best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals

Some of the best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals include bundles with games. It's worth noting that when you buy the console, normally, it does not come with any games. This is an excellent opportunity to take it right home, set it up, and dive into a game. Here are the deals we found:

Read more
Best Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on laptops, monitors, desktop PCs
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

With the launch of Cyber Monday deals, we're excepting the laptop, computer, and monitor deals to keep flowing. One of our favorite brands is Dell, and we're happy to see that there are tons of discounts on Dell devices. We've pulled the best of the best below, from Dell's website as well as Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals and other big retailer offers. We're highlighting our three favorite deals, but there is a long list of worthy offers below that. Make sure you compare these offers with HP laptop Cyber Monday deals too.
Top 3 Dell Cyber Monday deals
Dell S2721QS 4K monitor -- $238, was $330

If you're looking for monitor deals to upgrade an outdated display, you should consider the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. You'll be getting sharp details and vivid colors on its 27-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you'll also experience less stuttering and screen tearing with AMD's FreeSync technology. Your neck and eyes will stay comfortable with the help of the monitor's height-adjustable stand and Dell's ComfortView Plus that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

Read more
Cyber Monday Friday toy deals: Lego, Nerf, Barbie Dreamhouse, and more
A girl plays with the Lego Classic Creative Color Fun pack.

You should knock your holiday gift list out early -- and for kids, that means toys! There are so many great Cyber Monday deals available right now, including awesome Lego Cyber Monday deals for the young or the young at heart. There are also huge discounts on popular brands like Nerf, Barbie and MacFarlane Toys. There's always the option of going for the best gift cards, but something personal from the following lists will always feel best.
Best Nerf Cyber Monday deals

Here are all of the best Nerf Cyber Monday deals we could find, including blasters, dart refills, and more:

Read more