From the Poltergust to Gooigi, here's everything we know about Luigi's Mansion 3

The original Luigi’s Mansion launched alongside the GameCube back in 2001, and though the less-popular Mario sibling’s spooky adventure had some neat ideas, it was far from the system’s best game. More than a decade later, a sequel followed on the Nintendo 3DS, which not only improved the structure, humor, and action but also established Luigi as a true leading man. We won’t have to wait another decade for its follow-up, as Luigi’s Mansion 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, developed by Dark Moon studio Next Level Games. Here is everything we know about Luigi’s Mansion 3 so far.

Gameplay

Nintendo is stretching the definition of “Mansion” for Luigi’s Mansion 3, as the game is actually set in a hotel. Luigi, Mario, Peach, and their pals have arrived at a luxurious hotel called the Last Resort, filled to the brim with amenities. What begins as a relaxing vacation, however, soon turns dark as the entire affair is revealed to be a trap orchestrated by King Boo. With the exception of the titular hero, everyone invited to the hotel has been kidnapped, and it’s up to Luigi to save his friends and put a stop to King Boo’s wicked ways – we’re going to assume that just looking at him won’t cut it this time.

Joining Luigi on his mission is Professor E. Gadd, who has assisted him in both previous games. He has developed the upgraded Poltergust G-00 vacuum, which can be used to defeat the ghosts scattered around the hotel and complete puzzles. Additionally, his new monstrosity “Gooigi” is available for help with dangerous areas.

Luigi will face bosses as he goes up and down the elevator to different floors, and their themes will differ for more interesting encounters. One of them is a medieval ghost, and his minions will use swords to battle Luigi. Another takes place in a movie studio, filled with sets and props from a director’s past projects. This gives way for unique battles we haven’t seen in the series before – a ghost wears the suit of a Godzilla-like monster at one point, battling Luigi in a miniature metropolitan area with tiny cars being destroyed at their feet.

Tools for bustin’ ghouls

Poltergust G-00

Luigi’s trusty Poltergust G-00 features several of the moves we’ve seen him use in Dark Moon, as well as some new abilities for taking out the dangerous ghosts lurking in the hotel. Just like before, the Poltergust G-00 can suck ghosts into its chamber or blow out air, and it includes a “Strobulb” that temporarily stuns enemies. Once they are incapacitated, you can begin sucking them in with the Poltergust until the number above their head reaches 0.

One of the new moves Luigi has in Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the “Slam.” While you are attempting to suck a ghost into the Poltergust G-00, you can whip them around into the ground or a piece of furniture to inflict extra damage and even damage nearby ghosts caught in the crossfire.

For finding hidden areas and solving puzzles, Luigi can use the “Suction Shot.” This move requires a plunger, which is placed in the Poltergust and then shot and attached to a piece of furniture. Next, you simply reverse the flow of air and remove and destroy the obstacle. It can also be used to disarm ghosts who wield a shield.

Though it doesn’t do damage, the “Burst” ability can also be used to deal with multiple attacking enemies. The move blows out a puff of air in all directions, knocking any surrounding ghosts backward and opening the door for Luigi to fight them individually.

Gooigi

The biggest and most bizarre addition to Luigi’s Mansion 3 is his green, viscous doppelganger “Gooigi.” An amorphous pile of goo capable of getting into areas Luigi can’t reach, and step on spiky floors without taking damage. He can also attach his own gooey Poltergust to objects while Luigi does the same, giving them the ability to lift up enormous obstacles.

Gooigi isn’t just an invulnerable and more powerful version of Luigi. He still has one weakness: water. In the game’s E3 2019 trailer, we see Gooigi accidentally stand over a drain. If he’s sucked down the pipes, we don’t even want to know how he can plan on escaping.

If you’re playing Luigi’s Mansion 3 as a single-player game, you can switch between controlling Luigi and Gooigi on the fly. You can also play the game cooperatively, and hand off a Switch controller to a friend who can control Gooigi directly.

Multiplayer Mode

ScareScaper

Alongside the standard single-player story mode, Luigi’s Mansion 3 includes the new multiplayer mode “ScareScraper.” Playable with up to seven other people locally or online, ScareScraper tasks you with clearing objectives on different floors. You’ll need to work together with your fellow Luigi friends to defeat ghosts and locate missing Toads. If playing locally, you can also connect up to four Nintendo Switch systems together via wireless networking.

There are three different length options for ScareScraper mode – you can choose to play either five floors, 10 floors, or a random number. These floors are all procedurally generated, unlike the campaign’s floors, meaning that you’ll get a different experience each time you play. Regardless of shape or size, you will have five minutes to clear a floor before you lose.

You don’t have to stick together with your fellow Luigi players in ScareScraper, as they’re all visible with icons on your mini-map. It will, however, make some of the encounters easier to handle. For instance, you can perform a “Double Slam” by combining your vacuuming power with another player. Upgrades for your abilities will also be available, including a “Super Suction” boost that will let you do more damage against ghosts.

Release date and Platform

Luigi’s Mansion 3 will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 31. Given the subject matter, it is the perfect game to launch on Halloween. Thus far, there don’t appear to be any pre-order bonuses or collector’s editions available, but that could change after a final release date has been nailed down.