Mario and Rabbid pals could dominate the Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2017

Why it matters to you If you like to base your game-buying decisions on a well-rounded consensus, the game critics nominations aren't a bad place to start.

The nominees for the 2017 Best of E3 Game Critics Awards have been announced and if all goes well for Mario and his new found Rabbid friends, the little plumber could clean up. He will have to stave off competition from all of this year’s big games though, with everything from Middle-earth: Shadow of War, to Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord receiving nods in various categories.

The Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2017 is an annual list of the most exciting games showcased during the E3 games expo. Like other awards, they run the gamut from action titles, to RPGs, from online multiplayer to top indies. The list is created and the results tallied from votes from 40 global media publications and for games to be considered, they must have been shown at E3 with at least five minutes of hands-on game time available.

We were impressed with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle during our first look at it, so no wonder it’s been nominated for as many as four categories. It will face off against the likes of Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Nintendo’s own Super Mario Odyssey in the Best of Show category. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will be there too, as well as for Best Console Game and Best PC Game.

Like Mario + Rabbids, Shadow of War bis nominated for four awards. So is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which joins the aforementioned categories, as well as Best Action Game, where it will face off against the likes of Destiny 2 and Far Cry 5, the former of which was nominated for three categories.

It was the big games from the big developers and big publishers which made the most impact with game critics this year, it seems. However, a few smaller games did make an appearance in the Best Independent category. There, we see Ashen, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Donut County, Laser League, and The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti all competing for the top spot.

Noticeable absences from all categories include games like Cuphead, Anthem, Beyond Good and Evil 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, but all were disqualified for not having playable demos available to voting publications.