‘Mario + Rabbids’ Kingdom Battle: Everything we know from leaks so far

The excitable rabbits of Ubisoft’s Raving Rabbids franchise, an offshoot sprung from the Rayman universe, have made appearances in a number of unlikely titles — including Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction, Watch Dogs, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — but they have always stayed confined to the great Ubisoft library. No one could have predicted that Rabbids would collide with Mario in an increasingly likely, but still technically unannounced new RPG.

The game, reportedly called Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, may show both Nintendo’s characters and the Rabbids in a brand new light. Here’s everything we know about Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

After months of rumors, a serious leak

Rumors about a Mario-Rabbids crossover began circulating in October, 2016, thanks to French website Gameblog. Rumors about the game gained widespread attention when Laura Kate Dale of Let’s Play Video Games reported that a game called Mario RPG: Invasion of the Rabbids would be a launch title for the then-unannounced Nintendo Switch (then known as the NX). In early January, ahead of the Switch unveiling event in Tokyo, Dale tweeted that the game would actually be called Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and that it had been delayed until September. The game was not mentioned at the Tokyo event, or the subsequent Switch showcase in New York of the game.

In early May, Kotaku reported it received assets from a source that confirmed the game’s existence, as well as its title, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Kotaku didn’t publish the piece of concept art, but just a few weeks later, a since-deleted tweet revealed a key piece of art, perhaps the same one that Kotaku received. WWG confirmed the authenticity of the image — a Rabbid in a Princess Peach costume — with its Ubisoft sources, and then published a full piece of art that displayed the game’s title and main cast. Not long after the leak, Nintendo World Report released several additional images, reportedly meant for Ubisoft’s E3 keynote.

While Nintendo has reportedly kept a close eye on development to make sure that the Mushroom Kingdom and its characters align with Nintendo’s standards, Ubisoft is reportedly developing and publishing the Switch exclusive.

According to the leaked documents, Ubisoft will officially announce Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle during its E3 press conference on June 12, as shown above. Until then, let’s take a look at what we’ve learned from these leaks.

The cast

Kotaku originally reported that there would be eight playable characters. One of the E3 presentation slides published by Nintendo World Report showed exactly that number.

Mario: The Leader

Luigi: The Eagle Eye

Yoshi: The Explosive Head

Princess Peach: The Badass Princess

Rabbid dressed as Mario: The Macho Man

Rabbid dressed as Luigi: The Unstable

Rabbid dressed as Yoshi: The Crazy One

Rabbid dressed as Peach: #Sassy #Nofilter

The most intriguing aspect of these descriptions is Peach being described as a “badass,” removing the damsel in distress trope that has been a Mario staple since the very beginning. The “badass” description also brings into question the game’s rating and intended audience. Both Mario and Rabbids have typically skewed toward a younger audience, but the sense here is that the humor could be intended for slightly older players.

Interestingly, despite there being eight playable characters, it seems that you don’t actually “play” as any of them. Instead, another image, shown at the top of the next section, details a mysterious character called Tuttorio. Essentially, if the slides are accurate, the eight characters above are used in battles, while Tuttorio somehow controls the game’s exploration facets.

A “twisted” Mushroom Kingdom

There will be four main worlds to explore in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. While it’s unclear what these worlds will entail, reports suggest they will be rooted in the Super Mario franchise, and include many “easter eggs.” The “twisted” aspect of the description could mean a variety of things, but given the game’s crossover with Rabbids, it could be in reference to the title’s expected sense of humor. Each world will feature “puzzles and secret zones,” too. Tuttorio, whoever that is, will be in charge of exploring the worlds. It’s unclear exactly how that will work, though. If you zoom in on the picture above, you’ll see that there’s still three visible characters on the screen, so it appears that Tuttorio will guide your party through each world. A little over a third of your time will be spent exploring, as the majority of the game will take place in battles.

A strategic RPG

While this isn’t Mario’s first foray into the RPG genre, it appears, based on the combat description, that Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will be more of a turn-based strategy game, as opposed to a standard turn-based RPG. It’s unclear whether this means battles will take place on a grid or some other medium, but the description of “tactical options” — which include warp pipes, destructable cover, team jumps, dashing, and more — strongly suggests some form of grid-based combat.

Each of the game’s eight heroes has a unique combat style, which will utilize various upgradeable weapons. Each hero is holding a different weapon in the cast art, and it’s expected that you can collect and equip different weapons throughout your adventure.

Battles will include multiple objectives and “contextual events,” and there will be seven enemy archetypes. In each of the game’s four worlds, there will be a mid-boss and a final boss, culminating i a total of eight boss fights.

All told, the combat and exploration is stated to fill 20 hours of play time, according to the “Game ID” image released by Nintendo World Report, shown below.

Local co-op

While turn-based RPGs and strategy games tend to focus on the single-player experience, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle reportedly includes two player co-op. Given that it’s a Switch exclusive, it will be interesting to see if the game has single Joy-Con support, or if you’ll need an extra pair or a Switch Pro controller to take advantage of this feature.

Snowdrop engine

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will reportedly use Ubisoft’s new proprietary engine, Snowdrop. Tom Clancy’s The Division was the first game to be built in Snowdrop, and the upcoming South Park: The Fractured But Whole is the only other game confirmed to use the engine.

When do Rabbids arrive in the Mushroom Kingdom?

Technically, we aren’t even sure this game exists, but if the reports are accurate, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is expected to launch on Nintendo Switch in either August or September, 2017.