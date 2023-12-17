 Skip to main content
Save $50 on the Xbox Series S with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate

Albert Bassili
The Xbox Series S starter bundle against a white background.
Microsoft

While a lot of folks tend to focus on how powerful consoles are, there’s a lot to be said about providing an affordable experience, even with slightly less power. The Nintendo Switch has been doing it for years, and for the most part, the Xbox Series S gives a similar experience but has been almost completely ignored, even though it’s still an excellent console. Well, if you’re willing to give it a shot, you can get it from Best Buy for just $250 instead of the usual $300, and you even get three months of Xbox Game Pass thrown in.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series S

Even though the Xbox Series S gets a bad reputation for being somewhat underpowered, many folks who are still not using 4k TVs can take advantage of its lower price without losing much in the process. Let’s get this out of the way first: the Series S is not made to run on 4k and is capped at 1440p, and honestly, even running it at 1080p is probably the best option. That may not seem great, but if you’re running a smaller gaming monitor, 1080p is still a perfectly solid resolution, as is 1440p, so if you plan to use the Series S in a bedroom with a smaller TV, then you’ve really found the perfect use-case.

Another big positive of the Xbox Series S is that it’s one of the cheapest ways to gain access to Microsoft’s massive library through Xbox Game Pass since it’s only available on the Xbox consoles and PCs, and the latter can cost you two, three, or even ten times as much as a Series S. Even better, if you have a good internet connection and are in a supported region, you can stream games from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so lower-end hardware isn’t even that much of an issue. And this bundle throws in three months of it for free, so you can test it out before putting your money into the service.

Overall, the Series S is a solid gaming console that’s been hidden in the shadows because it’s not as powerful as the Series X, even though it’s perfect for what it’s made for. If you like what you’ve seen so far, then be sure to grab it from Best Buy while the $250 deal lasts, and if you do end up grabbing it, check out these Xbox Series S deals for cartridges, peripherals, and more.

