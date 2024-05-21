 Skip to main content
The Xbox Series X is $50 off today, at a surprising retailer

By
Xbox Series X on a table.
Xbox

Dell, a steady source of laptop deals and desktop computer deals, is also surprisingly offering gamers a $50 discount on the Microsoft Xbox Series X. From the video game console’s original price of $500, it’s down to only $450, but we’re not sure for how long. You won’t always get the chance to buy the machine for cheaper than usual, so hurry up and complete your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is a powerful video game console, with 12 teraflops of processing power and built-in storage of 1TB. It comes with the Xbox Wireless Controller, which features a textured grip and an ergonomic design to keep you comfortable while you play. Our Xbox Series X versus Xbox Series S comparison tags the Xbox Series X as the model that you should buy because it comes with double the built-in storage, a 4K UHD Blu-ray player while the Xbox Series S is discless, and up to 8K gaming.

The console will give you access to the best Xbox Series X games, which includes multi-platform titles such as Resident Evil 4, Diablo IV, and Elden Ring, as well as the best Xbox Series X exclusives such as Halo Infinite, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5. No matter your favorite genre of video games, there’s something in the Xbox Series X library for you. You also have the option to sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which will let you choose from hundreds of titles for your next game to play.

You probably didn’t think to check with Dell if you’re on the hunt for Xbox Series X deals, which is pretty understandable. You wouldn’t want to miss this offer though — a $50 discount on the Microsoft Xbox Series X that slashes its price to $450 from $500 originally. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain ends, so if you want to get the video game console for a cheaper-than-usual price — albeit from an unlikely source — it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This LG 45-inch OLED curved monitor is $400 off right now
Spider-Man running on the LG UltraGear OLED 45.

If you're fresh from buying a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, you should also purchase a premium display to maximize its potential. We highly recommend the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor, especially now that it's available from Best Buy with a $400 discount that slashes its price from $1,700 to $1,300. It's still not cheap, but it's worth every penny as the perfect screen for PC gaming. You'll have to act fast though, as we're not sure how long this lowered price will hold.

Why you should buy the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor
LG brings OLED technology into its gaming monitors with the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor, which offers the ability to create perfect black levels, an up to 240Hz refresh rate for extremely smooth gameplay, and a nearly instantaneous 0.03ms response time to eliminate frustrating lag. The gaming monitor's virtually borderless design, 21:9 aspect ratio and 800R curvature creates more screen space and fills your peripheral vision for a completely immersive experience while you play the best PC games, so you can fully enjoy the worlds that you're visiting.

Dell’s most popular gaming laptop is discounted from $1,050 to $800
The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop with Shadow Warrior 3 on the screen.

The popular Dell G15 gaming laptop will probably get picked up by more gamers due to Dell's $250 discount on this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. From its original price of $1,050, it's down to only $800, which is a fantastic price for this machine. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though because the offer may end at any moment. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out immediately to make sure that you're able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The Dell G15 is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best budget gaming laptop because it offers a lot of power for its affordable price. With the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and 16GB of RAM combining with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, the device is capable of running the best PC games. The Dell G15 won't be able to play the most demanding titles at their highest settings, but it's more than enough for anybody to enjoy the wonders of PC gaming.

This Alienware gaming PC with i9 and RTX 4090 has a $500 discount
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want a powerful gaming desktop, but it's highly recommended that you check out gaming PC deals so that you can get some savings with your purchase. Here's a top-tier machine that warrants consideration -- the Alienware Aurora R16, which is available with a $500 discount from Dell that lowers its price to $3,200 from $3,700. There's no telling how much time is remaining for this bargain though, so you better complete your purchase immediately if you're interested.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R16 is our top choice among the best gaming PCs as it's built to meet the needs of most gamers. This configuration with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM is an absolute powerhouse -- it will have no trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, and it will be ready to play the upcoming PC games of the next few years. There's no such thing as a future-proof gaming PC because of the ever-increasing requirements of video games, but this model of the Alienware Aurora R16 could be the closest that you'll get to owning one.

