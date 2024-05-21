The Xbox Series X is $50 off today, at a surprising retailer

Dell, a steady source of laptop deals and desktop computer deals, is also surprisingly offering gamers a $50 discount on the Microsoft Xbox Series X. From the video game console’s original price of $500, it’s down to only $450, but we’re not sure for how long. You won’t always get the chance to buy the machine for cheaper than usual, so hurry up and complete your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is a powerful video game console, with 12 teraflops of processing power and built-in storage of 1TB. It comes with the Xbox Wireless Controller, which features a textured grip and an ergonomic design to keep you comfortable while you play. Our Xbox Series X versus Xbox Series S comparison tags the Xbox Series X as the model that you should buy because it comes with double the built-in storage, a 4K UHD Blu-ray player while the Xbox Series S is discless, and up to 8K gaming.

The console will give you access to the best Xbox Series X games, which includes multi-platform titles such as Resident Evil 4, Diablo IV, and Elden Ring, as well as the best Xbox Series X exclusives such as Halo Infinite, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5. No matter your favorite genre of video games, there’s something in the Xbox Series X library for you. You also have the option to sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which will let you choose from hundreds of titles for your next game to play.

You probably didn’t think to check with Dell if you’re on the hunt for Xbox Series X deals, which is pretty understandable. You wouldn’t want to miss this offer though — a $50 discount on the Microsoft Xbox Series X that slashes its price to $450 from $500 originally. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain ends, so if you want to get the video game console for a cheaper-than-usual price — albeit from an unlikely source — it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

