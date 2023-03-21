Minecraft Legends is yet another Minecraft spinoff in development by Mojang. The action strategy game was first revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 and is now almost upon us.

From gameplay and release date to trailer information and more, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Minecraft Legends.

Release date

Minecraft Legends is scheduled to release on April 18, 2023.

Platforms

Mojang may have been acquired by Microsoft long ago, but the team is still dedicated to launching multiplatform titles. That trend continues with Minecraft Legends, which is expected to arrive on PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. It’ll also be playable through Xbox Game Pass.

Trailers

The first official trailer released for Minecraft Legends runs for just over two minutes and treats viewers to a few snippets of gameplay along with plenty of cinematic footage.

During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022 press event, Dennis Ries, executive producer at Mojang, offered a bit of commentary on the trailer and revealed a few more details.

Nintendo revealed a bit more gameplay during a recent Direct Mini, although we didn’t learn much more about the game. Instead, we simply got a few more shots of combat and another look at the world players will be exploring.

The final gameplay trailer come from the Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct in January, where we also got the release date.

Gameplay

Minecraft Legends is an action strategy game. It takes place in the standard Minecraft universe and features the same blocky graphics as the original Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. Unlike those games, however, this one is all about strategic combat.

“Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their home,” reads a statement on the official Minecraft Legends website. “Take the fight to the piglins before their Nether corruption devours the Overworld!”

The reveal trailer showed off a character riding on horseback through a variety of biomes — placing down flags to (ostensibly) call their troops and clashing with massive waves of enemies in real-time combat. There also seems to be a bit of crafting involved, with the player watching as a structure is slowly built in front of them. It’s unclear how much crafting and building will play a role in the game, but strategic combat and large-scale encounters seem to be the main attraction.

More of the same was shown off in the Nintendo Direct Mini, which gave fans another look at the overworld and its large-scale combat, with a deeper look from the Developer Direct. This showed off even more familiar mobs from the classic Minecraft game, as well as ability to play cooperatively with friends.

Multiplayer

Minecraft Legends will feature both cooperative and competitive multiplayer. which can be played with two teams of up to four players. They can build and battle armies of mobs in randomly generated worlds.

Preorder

You can now preorder Minecraft Legends at the official site for your platform of choice. The Standard edition will cost you $40, while the Deluxe Edition brings the total up to $50. The latter edition includes an extra six skins, one hero, four mounts, and one other mount skin once released.

