Digital Trends
Gaming

MLB The Show 19 Road to the Show guide: How to make it to the big leagues

Make it to the big leagues in MLB The Show 19 with our guide to Road to the Show

Steven Petite
By
MLB The Show 19 Road to the Show Guide

Road to the Show is back in MLB The Show 19 on PS4. The career mode which tasks you with creating a player and working your way from small time minor leaguer to MLB superstar has been a series staple for a long time. Major changes to the mode were implemented last year, and The Show 19 builds off of those changes. To help you on your journey from AA ball to the bright lights of MLB parks, we’ve put together a Road to the Show guide.

For more on MLB The Show 19, make sure to check out our batting guide.

Player archetypes

When creating your player, you’ll have to choose an archetype. Archetypes are rough categories that have strengths and weaknesses and are modeled after existing players.

MLB The Show 19 Road to the Show Guide

Position players have five archetypes to choose from:

  • Pure Power: High power and arm strength, low contact and speed.
  • Small Ball: High speed and fielding, low power.
  • Rock Steady: Relatively even stats all around, except for slightly lower power and speed.
  • Mr. Utility: Jack of all trades, with good speed, contact, and arm strength.
  • The Anomaly: High speed and power, low contact and plate vision.

Archetypes determine your initial attribute caps. Make sure to check and see if your desired archetype matches your position of choice, which is shown right below the Archetype descriptions.

MLB The Show 19 Road to the Show Guide

Pitchers have three archetypes to choose from:

  • Flamethrower: High velocity and arm strength, focused on strikeouts.
  • Plain Filthy: High breaking ball, stamina, and hits per nine innings.
  • Control Freak: High accuracy.

Pitching archetypes are really a matter of personal preference, though we tend to think control is far more important than velocity in The Show. Control Freak is our preferred pitching archetype, with Plain Filthy just behind it.

Getting drafted

After partaking in a scouting day and two showcase games, you’ll be drafted. It truly does not matter if you missed every pitch in batting practice and went 0-8 at the plate throughout the showcase games. You will be drafted, and you’ll likely be headed to AA regardless. The Show 19 is nice in that before you’re drafted, you can tell your high school coach which team you’d like to be drafted by. Magically, that team will select you. We’ve tried this numerous times, and we always get drafted by our preferred team.

You do have the option to delay your entrance into professional baseball for a year by heading to college. If you do so, you’ll simply fast forward to scouting day next year. To be honest, it doesn’t matter when you’re drafted, so worrying about going in the first few rounds versus going in the late-teens is pretty pointless. Either way, you’ll be the same player with the same stats on the same journey.

Stat progression

MLB The Show 19 Road to the Show Guide

Building off of the changes made in Road to the Show in MLB The Show 18, you do not get to choose how to use your attribute points. They automatically allocate to corresponding stat categories after each game. This means that you have to worry a bit more about how you perform on the field. You could have a reasonably good game and still see regressions in key categories. The whole point is to be well-rounded and approach each opportunity at the plate and in the field with care.

When playing as a position player, you’ll notice ten stat categories fluctuate (not all at once) throughout each game: Power R, Power L, Contact R, Contact L, Speed, Plate Vision, Stealing, Fielding, Arm Accuracy, and Reaction. When you see a plus sign on screen, that means your action upped that attribute. A subtraction sign means the exact opposite. Importantly, each positive and negative action does not change the overall stat. Just because you received a bump in power from hitting a home run, it doesn’t mean your Power R stat will jump to 55 from 54. It takes multiple of these smaller bumps to increase your overall stats.

Stat caps go up through training

MLB The Show 19 Road to the Show Guide

For the first time, some of the off-day training exercises are interactive mini games. These training exercises, which feature a mix of reaction time mini games, have significant importance. This is where you’ll increase your stat caps. Due to archetypes, every stat category has a cap. This means you cannot magically turn your power hitting first baseman into the league leader in steals. But since cap increases only can be earned through training exercises, you definitely want to make use of these. Remember that once you hit a stat cap, you cannot increase that stat any further. However, it can go down. So pay attention to which stats are close to their caps and pick exercises that work on those attributes.

Dynamic Challenges

MLB The Show 19 Road to the Show Guide

New to the mode in The Show 19 are Dynamic Challenges. These seem to have replaced the Showtime slow motion meter. Sometimes when you step into the batter’s box, you’ll have a chance to get fairly significant attribute bonuses by completing a task. You usually have three options, but sometimes there are only two. These challenges can be as simple as getting on base or driving in a run, or they can be more specific. We’ve come across challenges that ask you to only swing at pitches in the zone and get on base with a Contact swing. Or get a hit in the first three pitches. It varies which keeps it fun. Generally, the harder the challenge, the more bonus attribute points you’ll get.

We’ve seen anywhere from 50 to 200 percent bonuses. We suggest always picking the one you’re most comfortable with rather than trying to get the biggest bonus every time. These attribute bonuses can stack up nicely. Complete a couple of challenges in a single game and you might just raise a stat category much quicker than usual.

Personality traits do not matter

MLB The Show 19 Road to the Show Guide

Also new to The Show 19 are personality traits for your player. These are intended to make the career mode more personable, but we’ve yet to see them have any influence on our career trajectory. When creating your player, you’re asked to choose three of four personality types. Throughout the season, you’ll level these up by having conversations with teammates. These teammate conversations are meant to build team camaraderie and friendships, but the system doesn’t flow into the overall goal of the mode at all.

On the other hand, we suggest paying attention to the stale conversations between you and team officials such as hitting coaches and your manager. Sometimes the team manager will ask you to play a different position or get your thoughts on something. To play it safe, especially when you haven’t been called up to the big leagues yet, we recommend always being accommodating to requests from your manager. We’ve found that agreeing to a position change has led us to being called up sooner.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
corsair hs70 gaming headset sale
Gaming

Grab this sweet Corsair wireless headset for a discount this week

All throughout March, Corsair offered a range of its peripherals for discounted prices on Amazon. The month of details continues into the first week of April, as you can pick up the Corsair HS70 wireless headset for 20 percent off.
Posted By Steven Petite
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
driveclub servers shutdown in 2020
Gaming

Driveclub servers to shut down in 2020: No more multiplayer races, season passes

Sony will shut down the Driveclub servers on March 31, 2020, giving players just one more year to enjoy the racing game's online features. Only the single player and offline modes will remain after the specified date.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
razer turret for xbox one review 2 gaming keyboard 9
Gaming

The Razer Turret for Xbox One will make you feel like a gaming god. Sometimes.

With a sleek aesthetic, performance that rivals Razer’s PC keyboards, and versatility, the Turret could become a great option for gamers on the Xbox One. But there are a few limitations that stand in its way, including limited game…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
skyrim grandma will be in the elder scrolls 6 shirley curry and todd howard
Gaming

Skyrim Grandma will appear in The Elder Scrolls 6 through photogrammetry

Bethesda will use photogrammetry technology to add the likeness of Shirley Curry, known as Skyrim Grandma, to The Elder Scrolls 6. It will likely be a long while before fans see Curry's character in action though.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
atari vcs final design unveiled amid another delay
Gaming

Atari VCS production-ready design unveiled after another delay

The team behind the Atari VCS unveiled the production-ready design of the retro console. The device was also recently revealed to have gained a processor upgrade, but at the cost of another delay.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
super smash bros ultimate first dlc persona 5 joker
Gaming

Best Buy allegedly leaks what Joker will look like in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Buy's weekly ad has allegedly leaked what Joker from Persona 5 will look like in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts is expected to be added to the Nintendo Switch exclusive this April.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
huge video game collection earns texas man a guinness world record largest videogame
Gaming

Huge video game collection earns Texas man a Guinness world record

Antonio Monteiro has scored a Guinness world record for the largest video game collection. Monteiro has built his collection over several decades, and also has over 100 working consoles so that he can play each and every one of them.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin