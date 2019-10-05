Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will soon cross over with another popular Capcom franchise, as Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield from Resident Evil 2 will be joining the hunt in November.

The crossovers keep coming to Monster Hunter World, which already has collaborations with the Street Fighter, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and Assassin’s Creed series. The Resident Evil franchise, with all its zombies, is set to join the list.

The teaser trailer for the Resident Evil 2 crossover features costumes that will bring Leon and Claire from Raccoon City to Hoarfrost Reach. The video shows zombie versions of hunters, but it is unclear if these are also costumes or if something will zombify players.

Mr. X, the notorious antagonist of Resident Evil 2, will show a different side in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne as the Handler, who hands out quests to players. Tofu, a secret character in the horror survival game, also appears as an accessory.

The exact details of the Resident Evil 2 crossover remain undisclosed, including how to unlock the Leon and Claire costumes and the missions that the event will introduce. Capcom will likely reveal more information before the crossover launches in November, which seems like a missed opportunity to unleash the zombies to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for Halloween.

The Resident Evil 2 crossover announcement, however, is only for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, a Capcom representative told PC Gamer. The expansion is not expected to launch for the PC until January 2020, and it is unclear if gamers on the platform will also gain access to the Leon and Claire costumes or if they will miss out on the whole event.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, which launched for consoles in September, added the expansive Hoarfrost Reach as a new area, the Clutch Claw that allows hunters to grapple onto monsters, and new Master Rank armor and weapon sets.

“Monster Hunter World: Iceborne stands tall as one of the best expansions of all time,” writes Digital Trends’ Steven Petite in his review. For Resident Evil fans, adding zombies to the game will just make it much better.

