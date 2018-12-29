Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Monster Hunter: World’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed’ collide in surprise crossover

Aaron Mamiit
By

Monster Hunter: World, no stranger to crossover events, quietly added a new quest that brings Assassin’s Creed into the game.

The limited-time events that merged Monster Hunter: World with other franchises such as Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, and Final Fantasy are usually announced in advance. However, the sneaky addition of Assassin’s Creed just feels so appropriate.

The new quest, titled SDF: Silent, Deadly, Fierce, will allow players to take on the appearances of Bayek from Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Ezio Auditore, last playable in the franchise’s main series on Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. The quest is shorter than some previous Monster Hunter: World events, but it will not be easy.

Players will need to battle in a special arena with three of the biggest creatures in Monster Hunter: World, namely Odogaron, Deviljho, and Lunastra. Odogaron and Deviljho will spawn first, and once both have been defeated, Lunastra will arrive.

Every successful completion of the quest will net players a special item named Senu’s Feather, which is in reference to Bayek’s eagle. Players will want to finish the quest four times, then use two feathers to unlock Bayek’s armor, which is purely cosmetic. The other two feathers may be used to acquire Ezio Auditore’s Assassin’s Hood, which provides wearers with stealth by increasing their movement speed and allowing them to hide quicker, with the effect lasting until they deal damage to a target.

Players will only have until January 10 to gather four pieces of Senu’s Feather, so they might want to team up with others to be able to meet the deadline.

Monster Hunter: World‘s collaboration with Assassin’s Creed is the last one for the year. The next crossover, meanwhile, is already known to be bringing Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3 into the game in early 2019.

Monster Hunter: World is heading towards a major expansion named Iceborne, which will arrive in fall 2019. Iceborne will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as a paid expansion, though no price has yet been announced.

Iceborne will feature new monsters to slay, new equipment to acquire, new quests to accomplish, and a new environment to explore. Capcom will likely reveal more information about Iceborne as its launch date draws nearer.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Fortnite skins that will make you the envy of all your friends
doomba roomba doom levels rand1
Emerging Tech

Doomba uses your Roomba data to build new ‘Doom’ maps. You’re welcome

One enterprising game developer recently decided to repurpose his Roomba vacuum's mapping data to create custom levels of the classic first-person shooter Doom. Because why the heck not?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
limbitless prosthetic arms halo league of legends limbitlesshaloarm
Digital Trends Live

We talked to Limbitless about giving gaming-themed prosthetic arms to kids

The nonprofit organization Limbitless creates free bionic arms for children to use like they would a traditional arm. Digital Trends talked to Limbitless about its arms and partnerships with game franchises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Man O' War Gaming Headset review
Gaming

Hear your enemy before you see him with the best gaming headsets

A gaming headset allows you to seal out the world, get lost in the atmosphere, and dial in your skills. Our list of the best gaming headsets includes wired and wireless picks for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
the elder scrolls cookbook to launch in march official
Gaming

‘The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook’ invites you to feast on Tamriel’s dishes

Bethesda will release The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook in March, to allow fans of the series to bring the dishes of Tamriel into the real world. The cookbook will contain over 60 recipes, including the previewed Saltrice Porridge.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

From Software has two new games in the works. Is ‘Bloodborne 2’ one of them?

From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki recently revealed that the studio has two unannounced games in the works. This could point to Bloodborne 2, which fans have been asking for since the first released in 2015.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nerf rival overwatch blasters impressions reaper collection
Gaming

Nerf's 'Overwatch' Blasters won't get you Play of the Game, but they look cool

We got to try out the new Nerf Rival Overwatch blasters and were impressed with how close they resemble their in-game counterparts, but they aren't exactly the best bang for your buck.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Fortnite Battle Royale
Gaming

How loot box drama, Esports, and more defined gaming in 2018

2018 has been a wild year for video games, with several trends popping up over the course of the year. These are the biggest gaming trends of 2018, including DLC practices and the explosion of esports.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best fortnite skins and how to get them lynx
Gaming

Step up your game in 'Fortnite' with the best skins you can get

The coolest skins in Fortnite are some of the hardest to find and we know how difficult it can be. From the outfits players deem the best to how to get them -- everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Felicia Miranda, Cody Perez
Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One
Gaming

This year was quiet on the console front, but one company still managed to lose

The Nintendo Switch came into its second year on the market riding high. Sony released a dazzling set of exclusive games. Microsoft gobbled up game studios left and right. Who were the winners and losers of the console wars 2018?
Posted By Steven Petite
Astro A10 review
Gaming

Experience true immersion with these top-notch PS4 headsets

You don't have to stick with a shoddy headset because it came bundled with your console. These are the best headsets for the PlayStation 4, whether you're in the market for virtual surround sound or merely a comfortable build.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
steam creates new way browse games tags
Gaming

Steam’s top-selling games for 2018 include ‘Rocket League,’ ‘Civilization VI’

Steam Store is the de facto shopping location of choice for most PC gamers. Now Steam has released information on the best selling games of the year, sharing a list of the top 100 Steam games as measured by gross revenue.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
How to uninstall Steam games
Gaming

Learn to uninstall a Steam game and clear some space on your PC

Looking to learn how to uninstall Steam games? You've come to the right place. In this guide, we walk you through the process step by step, whether you want Steam to do it for you, or handle the process manually.
Posted By Jon Martindale