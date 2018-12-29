Share

Monster Hunter: World, no stranger to crossover events, quietly added a new quest that brings Assassin’s Creed into the game.

The limited-time events that merged Monster Hunter: World with other franchises such as Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, and Final Fantasy are usually announced in advance. However, the sneaky addition of Assassin’s Creed just feels so appropriate.

The new quest, titled SDF: Silent, Deadly, Fierce, will allow players to take on the appearances of Bayek from Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Ezio Auditore, last playable in the franchise’s main series on Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. The quest is shorter than some previous Monster Hunter: World events, but it will not be easy.

Players will need to battle in a special arena with three of the biggest creatures in Monster Hunter: World, namely Odogaron, Deviljho, and Lunastra. Odogaron and Deviljho will spawn first, and once both have been defeated, Lunastra will arrive.

Every successful completion of the quest will net players a special item named Senu’s Feather, which is in reference to Bayek’s eagle. Players will want to finish the quest four times, then use two feathers to unlock Bayek’s armor, which is purely cosmetic. The other two feathers may be used to acquire Ezio Auditore’s Assassin’s Hood, which provides wearers with stealth by increasing their movement speed and allowing them to hide quicker, with the effect lasting until they deal damage to a target.

Players will only have until January 10 to gather four pieces of Senu’s Feather, so they might want to team up with others to be able to meet the deadline.

Monster Hunter: World‘s collaboration with Assassin’s Creed is the last one for the year. The next crossover, meanwhile, is already known to be bringing Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3 into the game in early 2019.

Monster Hunter: World is heading towards a major expansion named Iceborne, which will arrive in fall 2019. Iceborne will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as a paid expansion, though no price has yet been announced.

Iceborne will feature new monsters to slay, new equipment to acquire, new quests to accomplish, and a new environment to explore. Capcom will likely reveal more information about Iceborne as its launch date draws nearer.