Share

Are you ready to rip out some spines, chop off some heads, and make a few snarky quips while you do it? Then you’re probably excited for Mortal Kombat 11, and the game’s closed beta is set to kick off later this month. In order to participate, all you have to do is pre-order the game.

The Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta will kick off on March 28, and it will run until March 31 in most regions. The starting and ending times will vary based on whether you’re in the Americas, United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East, or Asia and Oceania, but you should still get the same amount of time with the beta regardless of region.

Pre-ordering Mortal Kombat 11 is also how you’ll get access to the character Shao Kahn. The character will be given to you if you’re on any supported platforms, including PC and Nintendo Switch, but the closed beta will only be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Prior to the closed beta, developer NetherRealm also ran a “stress test” from March 15 through March 17, but it was only available to United States residents.

A “Kollector’s Edition” of Mortal Kombat 11 is available as a GameStop exclusive, as well. In addition to the game, it includes the “Kombat Pack” DLC, a steel book case, magnet, and 1:1 scale Scorpion mask. It will be perfect for showing off to your friends that you mean serious business, but you’re going to need to back that up with your gameplay. There’s nothing more embarrassing than getting destroyed in a game after talking trash, and if Scorpion is your favorite character, you likely talk a lot of trash.

Mortal Kombat 11 features a cast of characters that includes returning favorites like Sub-Zero, Raiden, Sonya Blade, Baraka, and Kabal. Newcomers Geras and Kronika should also add a layer of strategy to the series with time-bending abilities, and the story is going to drastically alter the entire series’ timeline.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 23. We can’t wait to start practicing our fatalities — but we’ll probably be on the receiving end of most of them.