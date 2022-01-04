  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Mutalk is a strange VR microphone that aims to prevent sound leaks

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Tired of your VR microphone picking up audio other than your voice? Mutalk is a new VR audio solution built to prevent sound leaks — and it looks a little bizarre in practice.

The product comes from Shiftall, which has had a busy CES 2022. The tech company is expanding its presence in the metaverse with a suite of innovative products built in collaboration with Panasonic. The Mutalk is part of a product line that includes the MeganeX VR headset and the odd Pebble Feel “personal air conditioner.”

A VR user wears the Mutalk microphone.

The Mutalk is a Bluetooth microphone that can be used with VR. Rather than looking like your average mic, it more closely resembles a VR headset itself. It’s a white box that can be attached to a player’s face via a wrap-around strap. It looks a bit like a horse feedbag when worn.

The idea is that the microphone can reduce sound leakage for VR users. That means that ambient noise won’t be picked up, so a player’s voice can come in cleaner. Shiftall also implies that it can muffle the user’s voice so that other people in their house can’t hear them loudly talking in VR. The Mutalk can last at least 10 hours on a charge.

While it’s built with VR and the metaverse in mind, the microphone can be used in any context. Those who want to use it in a Zoom meeting can simply hold it to their face instead of strapping it on. It only requires a basic Windows, iOS, or Android connection.

The Mutalk is expected to launch sometime this summer and retail for around $200.

Editors' Recommendations

These new Targus gadgets make mobile computing safer and easier

Targus antibacterial light over a keyboard.

Nvidia claims 1440p 360Hz monitors as new standard for esports

A new 1440p esports monitor by Nvidia.

Nvidia GeForce Now adds two Battlefield classics and a free AT&T 5G plan

A row of devices display GeForce now games.

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for January 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

This light bulb can track your sleep and monitor your heart rate from afar

Sengled health monitoring bulb

Best smartphone deals for January 2022

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

AMD previews Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 processors with Halo Infinite tease

Dr. Lisa Su presents the new AMD Zen 4 CPU.

Pebble Feel is a personal air conditioner built for the metaverse

The Febble Feel being worn on a man's back.

ThinkPad debuts its ‘progressive’ new design with Z13 and Z16 laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 featured image.

The Alienware m17 looks like the most premium all-AMD gaming laptop yet

The back of the Alienware m17 AMD Advantage.

Alienware’s white wireless gaming peripherals look simple and ultra-clean

alienware announces tri mode wireless gaming mouse headset 2

Alienware debuts world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor — and it looks amazing

The ultrawide, curved QD-OLED monitor.

Best Apple Watch deals and sales for January 2022

best apple watch deals