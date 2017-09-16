Cayde-6 from ‘Destiny 2’ got his very own Ace of Spades prop gun from Bungie

Why it matters to you Bungie has rewarded several of the voice actors from their blockbuster franchise with cool replicas from the game.

Being a voice actor on a video game is not an easy gig. The hours are long, often the pay is low, and you can spend an entire day just making strange noises over and over again.

On the other hand, you sometimes get some really cool swag out of the deal.

Bungie recently rewarded Nathan Fillion, the voice of Cayde-6 from the blockbuster franchise with his very own Destiny Ace of Spades Exotic Hand Cannon. Created by Impact Props, it’s a replica of the iconic weapon from Destiny introduced in The Taken King expansion.

The company also created prop replicas for some of the other voice actors in the game, including a helmet mask for Bill Nighy (The Speaker) and a Titan mark for Lance Reddick (Zavalva). You can see more of their work at their official site and on their Twitter feed.

Bungie has a history of commissioning expensive props for their games that would be the envy of any ComiCon cosplayer. However, sometimes it turns out that carrying a realistic-looking rifle through the streets is not a good idea.

Destiny 2 is a massive multiplayer online futuristic first-person shooter that improves on the original game in almost every way. Although it has the feel of a work in progress, it’s got an ardent fanbase that’s euphoric over the new content. It’s even got a smartphone companion app. If you’re new to the series and a little hesitant to dive in and start blasting aliens, check out our explainer that will catch you up on all the story elements from the first game.

Fillion is probably best known for his role in Firefly as Captain “Mal” Reynolds and, more recently, the TV series Castle. An accomplished gaming voice actor, he has a history with Bungie, with roles in Halo 5: Reach, Halo 3, and Halo 3: ODST.

The Beastie Boys rarely allow their music to be used in advertisements, but if you’re not already sick of Sabotage, you can see Nathan in action in the insane live-action trailer for the game. “Puppies!”

Destiny 2 was released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6. A PC release (a first for the series) is slated for October 24.