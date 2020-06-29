Video gamers are in for a treat in July, with several impressive new games coming out. There’s a new Paper Mario game, an open-world samurai game, and a VR game featuring everyone’s favorite iron-costumed superhero.

Here’s a closer look at some of July’s most anticipated titles.

Iron Man VR

Iron Man VR is meant to put players directly into the Iron Man suit in a way that was never possible before. It’s not an “experience” game, but rather a full-fledged title with a full storyline and lore.

The VR headset works just like Iron Man’s heads-up display in the movies, and early reviews call the game seamless. The game is not set on rails, and players have a lot of control over where Iron Man can go, allowing for a one-of-a-kind experience.

While several PlayStation VR games only allow for forward or side motion, Iron Man VR allows for 360-degree play. The game comes out on July 3 on the PlayStation VR.

Catherine: Full Body Switch

Catherine: Full Body Switch is one of the more strange titles to get released this month, and probably ever. It centers around Vincent, a man who’s been dating Katherine for five years, but he’s also cheating on her with a woman named … Catherine. And another named Rin.

The game has a Japanese anime style to it, and most of the action revolves around Vincent trying to climb out of nightmares, interspersed by racy cutscenes. It also has an “M” rating for nudity, alcohol, and violence. It’s already out for PlayStation 4, but it will be available on the Nintendo Switch on July 7.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s latest post-apocalyptic epic, made quite the splash when it came out in November of last year. Some called it groundbreaking. Others criticized it as a glorified “walking simulator.”

The game centers around freelance delivery man Sam Porter Bridges, who is tasked with delivering packages across a ravaged landscape, in a civilization trying to rebuild after society collapses.

Norman Reedus, of The Walking Dead fame, plays Sam, and Mads Mikkelsen plays the antagonist. The game releases on July 14 and will be available in both the Steam and Epic Games Store.

Paper Mario: The Origami King

We haven’t seen a new Paper Mario game since Paper Mario: Color Splash for the Wii U in 2016. The series, known for its innovative 2D graphics full of bright colors and humor, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in an all-new adventure.

This time around, Mario and his partner Olivia battle a mysterious origami menace named King Olly, who has taken over Princess Peach’s castle as part of his plan to fold the world.

The game was always known for its clever visuals, which play with line of sight and perspective, and this new title is no different. The game features an all-new battle system, and Mario can interact with his environment by bending, pulling, and peeling the landscape around him.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is available on July 17.

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is a beautiful game by Sucker Punch Studios, the developers behind the Infamous franchise. It centers around Jin Sakai, one of the last samurai in 13th-century Japan, as he tries to save the island of Tsushima from Mongol invaders.

Trailers for the game show lush landscapes and sprawling battlefields, as well as impressive motion capture acting and a swelling soundtrack. It’s an open-world game tailor-made for exploration and discovery and allowing for either stealth or traditional battle tactics.

It releases July 17 on the PlayStation 4.

