Digital Trends
Gaming

All of the secret exits and world skips in ‘New Super Mario Bros. U’

Find all of the secret exits and world skips in 'New Super Mario Bros. U'

Steven Petite
By
new super mario bros u all secret exits world skips

While New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which includes both Mario U and Luigi U, doesn’t have the openness and level of exploration seen in Super Mario Odyssey, it still holds some pretty cool secrets. As a 2D Mario sidescroller, New Super Mario Bros. U has the series’ classic secret exits feature.

In each of the eight worlds, there is at least one level with a secret exit to be found. Once you find it, you’ll pull down a red flag instead and proceed to unlock secret levels or skip levels altogether. Some of these secret exits also build bridges to different worlds, effectively allowing players to skip significant chunks of the game.

Secret exits and world skips in New Super Mario Bros. U

While we recommend playing every single level in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (it’s phenomenal), finding and using secret exits provides a bit of added fun, too. Plus, to actually play every level, you have to find the secret exits. In this guide, we’ll tell (and show) you how to find all 12 of the secret exits in New Super Mario Bros. U.

World 1: Acorn Plains

Tilted Tunnel

Past the checkpoint flag and near the end of Tilted Tunnel, you’ll jump on a large boulder that will shift upwards. A red ring will be above you. Above that will be a secret area that lets you run across the top of the level. Keep running until you get to a little ramp, jump again, and you’ll find yourself on an even higher ledge. Run until you drop down to a green pipe, and head for the red flag on the other side.

The first secret exit in New Super Mario Bros. U opens up a path to a secret level called A Blooper’s Secret Lair. Complete that level and a path to the Soda Jungle, world 5 (!), opens up.

World 2: Layer Cake Desert

Spike’s Spouting Sands

Right before the exit, you’ll run past a tall green pipe (the last star coin is right below it) and a final red arrow. Drop down from the red arrow pillar and run into the false wall. The warp pipe shoots you into the air toward the secret exit flag.

A new level in Layer Cake Desert, A Piranha Plants on Ice, will open up on the map. Complete that level to open a path to Soda Jungle once again.

World 3: Sparkling Waters

Haunted Shipwreck

When you get to the room with all of the false walls, look for a sign pointing right at the top of a ledge. Get on top of that platform, turn back around, jump down, and quickly jump again. You need to wall jump twice to reach a secret area with a hidden door. Watching the video for this one really helps.

Reaching the secret exit unlocks a new level in Sparkling Waters called A Skyward Stalk. Complete the hidden level to get a new path to world 6, the Rock Candy Mines.

World 4: Frosted Glacier

Swaying Ghost House

This one is tricky. In the final room of the house, you have to hit a P Block, jump on temporary blocks, and scale to the top. The regular entrance is surrounded by a giant Boo and a circling group of smaller ones. To reach the secret exit, though, you have to go to the very top to reveal a false ceiling and secret door. To do so, you may need a power-up like the squirrel suit (or just mad jumping skills). The secret door leads to a different exit with the red flag (and the final star coin).

The secret exit unlocks a new level in Frosted Glacier called A Fliprus Lake. Complete the secret level and you’ll open a path to world 6, Rock Candy Mines.

World 5: Soda Jungle

Bridge over Poisoned Waters

You almost definitely need the squirrel suit for this one. After crossing over the two shifting bridges of blocks, you’ll see a lone block under a ledge. Knock out the nearby Koopa Troopa, grab his shell, and zip it down there to reveal a vine that stretches to the sky. Climb it and then hop up the ledges on the left. From the top ledge, glide across the sky to the right to reach the flag.

Using the secret exit lets you skip to a new level in Soda Jungle, Seesaw Bridge.

Which-Way Labyrinth

Go through the door on the second platform to the left when you enter the ghost house. This will bring you to an elevator ride room. Instead of going through the visible door when you reach the top, keep riding and hang to the left side. A false ceiling with a pathway to a secret door will be revealed. Go through the door and proceed to finish the level as usual, dropping down to the bottom door.

The secret exit opens a path to a new level in Soda Jungle, A Flight of the Para-Beetles. Complete that level to open a path to world 7, Meringue Clouds.

Painted Swampland

Right past the red ring is a series of swaying pipes to navigate. At the end, there’s a jutted-out edge with a Boo guarding it. Hop down and run into the false wall to reveal a warp pipe. Run through the small cave and up the warp pipe on the right side of the wall to appear right next to the secret exit flag.

The secret exit opens a path to a new level in Soda Jungle, Wiggler Stampede.

Deepsea Ruins

Rather than entering the pipe at the top of your final swim upwards to safety, swim all the way to the right. Another large pillar will drop down, revealing the third star coin and a warp pipe that leads to the secret flag.

The secret exit opens a path to Wiggler Stampede as well.

World 6: Rock Candy Mines

Grinding-Stone Tower

For this one, you need to be miniature (via a mini mushroom as shown in the video). Once you reach the top of the tower after scaling the green pipes, you’ll see a tiny green pipe to the right. Head through it to skip the boss fight, scale the next room (don’t forget the star coin on the left!), and head through the pipe to the secret flag.

The secret exit grants you access to a new Rock Candy Mines level, Thrilling Spine Coaster.

Walking Piranha Plants

Right past the three moving platforms with Piranha Plants, there’s a tall ledge. On the other side is a slightly jutted-out wall at the bottom. It’s a false wall that leads to a warp pipe and the secret exit.

The secret exit opens up a shortcut to the second entrance to Roy’s Conveyor Belt

World 7: Meringue Clouds

Spinning Spirit House

After coming through the upper-right door in the starting room, grab the spring and carry it all the way to the left. Use it to jump up top again, then drop down through the false floor below the upper-left corner. There’s a secret door there that leads to one final room. Avoid the ghosts and then emerge outside. Run free to the secret flag.

Finding the secret exit leads you to the alternate entrance of Ludwig’s Clockwork Tower.

World 8: Peach’s Castle

Meteor Moat

When you reach the long stretch of land with fireballs raining down, look for the P Block. Once you hit it, you’ll have to jump across several makeshift platforms until you see the pipe overhead. Jump up into the pipe to reach the secret exit.

The secret exit unlocks a new level in Peach’s Castle, Firefall Cliffs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to pick the right MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch
fortnite 720 adds scoped revolver fortnitescopedrevolver
Gaming

Latest ‘Fortnite’ update channels Halo with a scoped revolver

The latest update for Fortnite, update 7.20, is now available, and it brings a new Scoped Revolver weapon to the game alongside the returning Glider item and a limited-time Snipers-only mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
htc vive hardware bundles box set hero
Virtual Reality

Think virtual reality is just for games? These awesome apps will change your mind

Virtual reality isn't all about gaming. Swim with turtles, paint in 3D, and immerse yourself in some unique experiences the platform has to offer with our curated list of the best VR apps.
Posted By Will Nicol
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ will make Blackout mode free to play this week

Treyarch and Activision are offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode as a free trial download for a limited time. The mode will be available from January 17 through January 24.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Just Dance 2015
Gaming

Break out the Wii: ‘Just Dance’ movie reportedly in the works

Sony's Screen Gems has reportedly acquired the film rights to the Just Dance video game series from Ubisoft, which previously helped bring the game Assassin's Creed to the big screen in 2016.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware m15 Review
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ security flaw let hackers spy on players through microphones

A security vulnerability found in Fortnite allowed hackers to gain access to other players' accounts, potentially letting them spy on conversations using the in-game microphone. It has been addressed.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 xbox controller unsplash
Gaming

Microsoft CEO says Project xCloud is the ‘Netflix for games’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella referred to the company's Project xCloud game streaming service as "Netflix for games." The service will let users play Xbox and PC games on a variety of devices.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Division 2 review
Gaming

‘The Division 2’ private beta kicks off February 7 on consoles and PC

The private beta for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 starts on February 7 and runs until February 10, Ubisoft announced in a new story trailer. To guarantee access to the beta, you have to pre-order the game on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.
Posted By Steven Petite
PlayStation VR
Gaming

Immerse yourself in a new universe with these incredible PSVR games

The PSVR has surpassed expectations and along with it comes an incredible catalog of games. There's plenty of amazing experiences to be had so we've put together a list of the best PSVR games available today.
Posted By Steven Petite
best games for intel hd graphics rocketleaguescreengrab01
Gaming

Here are all the awesome games you can play without a fancy graphics card

Just because you don't have a dedicated graphics card, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of the best games out there right now. This is our list of the best games you can play on Intel integrated graphics.
Posted By Jon Martindale
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

Console wars are so last-gen. Check out all the games that support crossplay

Crossplay is still in its infancy, but a growing number of games support online multiplayer between competing platforms. Here's a list of all games that support console crossplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Want to trick out your PlayStation 4? These themes will get you started

Personalize your gaming experience with some of our favorite themes for the PlayStation 4, including free, paid, static, and dynamic options.
Posted By Will Fulton
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite week 7 challenges visit all expedition outposts challenges guide featured image | Season 7
Gaming

Get your pilot skills up to snuff for this week's 'Fortnite' challenge guide

The Fortnite season 7, week 7 challenges are now available. The major challenge this week requires you to visit all the Fortnite expedition outposts in the game and we walk you through how to get to each.
Posted By Cody Perez
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

‘Mortal Kombat 11’ is even gorier and crazier than we expected

NetherRealm Studios unveiled Mortal Kombat 11 on January 17 and the game looks to be just as gory and over the top as fans have come to expect. Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey will appear as Sonya Blade.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin