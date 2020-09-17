  1. Gaming

Here’s a round up of everything in the Nintendo Direct mini

By

Nintendo held a Direct mini live stream on Sept. 17, and it featured a number of games from third-party Nintendo publishers.

Here’s a roundup of everything that was announced:

Go Monster Hunting

Monster Hunter Rise is a fast-paced sword-slashing action game set against a backdrop of mountains and plains. It comes out March 26 , 2021.

Nintendo also featured another Monster Hunter game featuring dragons and eggs, and colorful characters. That new title, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, is releasing Summer 2021.

Learn to box to the rhythm

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is a dancing boxing game releasing Dec. 4.

