Nintendo has announced that is acquiring the CG production company Dynamo Pictures and is renaming it Nintendo Pictures.

Nintendo’s acquisition notification explains, “Nintendo has decided to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) of Dynamo Pictures and make it a wholly subsidiary to strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content in the Nintendo group.”

The deal is expected to close on October 3, 2022, as long as all parties are satisfied with the terms and closing conditions. The notification also states that the acquisition will only have a minor effect on Nintendo’s current fiscal year. Obviously, with Dynamo’s name changing to Nintendo Pictures, the production company will now be focusing on Nintendo IP. Nintendo is currently working on a Mario animated movie starring Chris Pratt with Illumination, and it is set to release on April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan. Nintendo pictures will likely be involved with future films that Nintendo plays a part in making as well as other GC content that Nintendo needs.

According to Dynamo’s website, the company has done CG work on properties like Ghost in the Shell and Kingsglaive Final Fantasy XV. Of course, Dynamo can help out in the video game department as well. Its past motion capture work includes big titles such as Persona 5, Death Stranding, Nier Replicant, Monster Hunter World, and Monster Hunter Stories.

Nintendo is rather quiet about its acquisitions compared to Sony and Microsoft. While Microsoft made a big splash acquiring Activision Blizzard and Sony shook the industry by purchasing Bungie, Nintendo’s previous acquisition earlier this year was a lesser-known studio called Systems Research and Development.

