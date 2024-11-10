 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch’s successor must overcome one major challenge

Someone picks up a Nintendo Switch OLED Model.
The latest news on the Nintendo Switch’s successor, colloquially referred to as the Nintendo Switch 2, excites me. Unfortunately, it also demonstrates a major hurdle that Nintendo Switch 2 will have to overcome.

While Nintendo has yet to go all out in terms ofexplaining what the Switch 2 is yet (or if that’s even its name), we did learn in the company’s latest financial results that the console will be backward compatible with Nintendo Switch titles. That’s a win for not just Switch 2, but game preservation and the Nintendo Account system. Although backward compatibility is a net win for Nintendo’s next system, as it was for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, it reminds me that Nintendo must succeed where PlayStation and Xbox have struggled this generation.

Namely, Switch 2 needs to feel like a neccaessary upgrade from the Nintendo Switch. PS4 to PS5 adoption has been slower than expected, likely because people haven’t felt the need to upgrade in order to enjoy the games they are playing the most. While backward compatibility is a net good for the Switch 2, I just hope that doesn’t also mean that Nintendo is relying on people mostly playing Switch 1 games on the new system.

A Nintendo Switch with a list of cloud saves on the display.
Nintendo

Earlier this year, PlayStation boasted that it had 118 million monthly active users, but revealed that around half of those were still on PS4. We’re nearly four years into this new console generation, and it still seems like a lot of people haven’t found it necessary to make the upgrade yet. That makes sense, as the most popular games like Fortnite and each new Call of Duty are still on last-gen consoles.

New PS5-only exclusives like Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Astro Bot have been great, but slow to trickle out. Even several years in to the current generation of console gaming, it feels like the last generation never ended. That sentiment is only slowly starting to change, now that more and more big third-party games, like EA Sports College Football 25 and Grand Theft Auto VI, are dropping last-gen consoles. Overall, I think that has hurt Xbox and PlayStation, and I’m worried the same thing is going to happen to Nintendo.

Nintendo has sold over 146 million Nintendo Switch consoles and 1.3 billion units worth of software on that platform. People have massive Switch libraries of games they adore and have sunk dozens, if not hundreds, of hours into. As such, it make sense that Nintendo doesn’t want its players to completely leave all of that behind. Even if people only buy a game or two for Switch 2 at release, they’ll have a giant back catalog of titles to enjoy on it.

Nintendo music key art that spotlights several different franchises.
Nintendo Music’s’ key art shows just how many popular franchises have a presence on Nitnendo Switch. Image used with permission by copyright holder

The thing is, there needs to be more than only a game or two exclusive to the new system to buy. Nintendo can’t control third-party developers, but I’m worried the Switch 2 will lack an identity out of the gate if most of its launch exclusives and games released throughout its first year are cross-gen titles also available on Switch. The Switch 2 needs an identity of its own, especially if it is truly a Switch 2 and not some sort of wildly different idea.

If Nintendo isn’t careful, it could potentially make the same mistakes PlayStation and Xbox made during their last console transitions. If people are going to drop one system for another, there needs to be an ample, worthwhile reason to upgrade. Nintendo, thankfully, has the benefit of its first-party games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being as popular as third-party live service games are on other platforms.

If Switch 2 can deliver exclusive follow-ups to those games, or multiple titles with similar potential for being massive hits, within the first year of the console’s life cycle, people will feel the need to upgrade. And if they do, Nintendo can have a smoother transition from one console to another than both Sony and Microsoft did with their latest gaming platforms. As we continue to learn more and more about whatever the Switch 2 ends up being, this will remain one of the biggest challenges for Nintendo to overcome.

PlayStation needs to embrace Nintendo as its next ally
PlayStation Portal and the switch on a table.

As the walls of exclusivity begin to crumble and development costs soar ever higher, PlayStation is looking to every possible market to grow. PCs were the first obvious target since they aren't generally considered a direct competitor to dedicated hardware and give PlayStation a way to entice those players into its own ecosystem. While there are still growing pains to work out there, specifically with the forced PSN accounts even for single-player games like God of War: Ragnarok, PlayStation has more to gain in its budding relationship with Nintendo hardware.

I imagine it was a harder pill to swallow given the history between these two companies, which is why it took so long. We've only seen one example so far, but PlayStation embracing the Switch (and eventual Switch successor) could end up being an even bigger boon to business than PC.
The best of both worlds
While I believe it is somewhat overblown about how similar PlayStation first-party games have been since The Last of Us, we can at least agree that the PS5 has a distinct lack of family-friendly games. After Sackboy: A Big Adventure at the system's launch and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart not long after, first-party titles have been aimed squarely at older teens and adults.

Read more
This shadow-jumping platformer can’t quite live up to its Nintendo-like gimmick
A shadow jumps at a Train station in Schim.

I’m constantly on the lookout for creative, innovative, and generally exciting new video games to recommend. With the AAA industry growing ever-focused on making fewer, bigger games, it’s up to the smaller studios to take more creative risks and present ideas that push the medium forward. When I played Schim at Summer Game Fest 2022, I thought it had the potential to be one of those titles as this shadow-hopping platformer had a distinct look and feel compared to anything I played before.

That’s not fully the case, even if Schim is admirably inventive. That single gameplay gimmick, where players can only move by jumping into shadows, is immediately novel, especially for its first 10 levels. Schim doesn't evolve much past that point though, both mechanically and narratively. A great idea that would be a standout in a platformer with more variety feels stretched thin here.

Read more
I made 5 predictions for June’s gaming showcases. Here’s what I got right
Samus Aran poses in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

At the start of June, I wrote about some of the announcements I'd like to see the video game industry make over the course of the month's showcases. Now, we're on the other end of reveal-filled events from Summer Game Fest, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and Ubisoft, and looking back, I had a surprisingly high hit rate. Some leaks turned out to be true, while one pipe dream prediction did come to fruition. Now that the biggest video game showcases of the summer are over, I'm practicing a bit of humility by looking back at what I predicted to see just how right or wrong I was. While I was spot on about three picks, I made two big whiffs.
The re-emergence of Metroid Prime 4: Correct

I had hoped that this summer would finally be the one where we saw Metroid Prime 4 in action; thankfully, that ended up happening. To conclude the latest Nintendo Direct, Retro Studios gave us our first glimpse of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The short but incredibly dense reveal trailer lived up to my expectations. It not only confirmed the title and release window but gave a look at gameplay as well. This first look indicates that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be one of the most graphically impressive Nintendo Switch games to date.

Read more